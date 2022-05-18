Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: Mathura court to hear plea seeking videography of Shahi Idgah Mosque- Key Points

Mathura Masjid Controversy: Mathura Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking the videography of Shahi Idgah Mosque that lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. Petitioners have claimed that Shahi Idgah Masjid was built after demolishing the part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple which was spread over 13.37 acres of land.

Created On: May 18, 2022 13:06 IST
Mathura Masjid Controversy
Mathura Masjid Controversy

Mathura Masjid Controversy: A local court in Mathura has agreed to hear a plea seeking the videography of Shahi Idgah Mosque that lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. The decision came amid the videography survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The petitioners have sought the appointment of the advocate commissioner to conduct the video survey in the Shahi Idgah Mosque Premises in Mathura. Notably, earlier on May 12, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had directed the Mathura Court that all the cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute must be disposed of within four months.

What is Mathura Masjid Controversy? Key Points

1. As per the petition, the petitioners have claimed that the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built after demolishing the part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple which was spread over 13.37 acres of land.

2. The petitioners have been demanding the removal of the mosque and the return of the land for the temple.

3. So far, nine cases have been filed in the Mathura Court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Dispute.

4. Just like Gyanvapi Masjid Survey, the videography survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura will determine the existence of Hindu artifacts and the ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises.

5. One of the petitioners claimed that the mosque was built on the orders of Aurangzeb back in 1669-70 on the 13.37 acre of Krishna Janmabhoomi Land.

High Court’s order to dispose Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute cases

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on May 12 had directed the Mathura Court to dispose of all the cases that are related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute.

The High Court was hearing the petitions for the early disposal of the cases of Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Dispute. The court also stated that if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing, then the court can issue ex-parte order.

The court order had come on the plea of the petitioner who had appealed for early disposal of the case.

Shahi Idgah Mosque History

Shahi Idgah Mosque is said to be built in 1669 by Aurangzeb when he attacked Mathura during the Jat rebellion and destroyed Keshavdeva Temple. In the place of the temple, the Mughal Emperor had directed to build the masjid.

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Supreme Court to hear crucial plea today on Gyanvapi Mosque case

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all