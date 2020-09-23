Laser-guided ATGM successfully test-fired by DRDO

The Defence Ministry informed on September 23, 2020, that the Laser-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) has been successfully test-fired from MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps centre and school (ACC&S), Ahmednagar. The testing took place on September 22, 2020.

The ministry further informed that ATGM successfully defeated a target located at 3 km during the tests. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO for the successful test-firing of Laser-Guided ATGM.

The Union Defence Minister through his official twitter account praised the successful test-firing of Laser-guided ATGM and mentioned that India is proud of Team DRDO and its work towards reducing import dependency.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar.



India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future. pic.twitter.com/WuBivV7VYU — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 23, 2020

About Laser-guided ATGM:

• The Anti-Tank Guided Missile has been developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune in association with Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun, and High-Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.

• The missile lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure the precision hit accuracy.

• Laser-Guided ATGM employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat the Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

• The missile has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing the technical evaluation trials from the gun of MBT Arjun.