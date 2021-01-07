Launch Pad Scheme rolled out in Madhya Pradesh to make youth self-reliant: Get all details here

Madhya Pradesh has rolled out 'Launch Pad Scheme' to make the youth in the state self-reliant. The scheme has been rolled out by the state's Women and Child Development Department for the welfare of the youth.

The Launch Pad Scheme is being rolled for young girls and boys coming out of child care institutions after completing 18 years of age.

The scheme's key objective is to provide a platform to these youth, which will enable them to become self reliant by continuing their education and training.

Launch Pad Scheme: Key Features

•Under the Launch Pad Scheme, Madhya Pradesh's 52 districts have been divided into 5 clusters and five divisional headquarters are being set up in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Sagar.

•New opportunities for employment will be provided for the boys and girls who complete 18 years and come out of institutional supervision of the care institutions in the state.

•Under the scheme, the District Administration will provide space to work to these youth such space for the opening coffee shops, photocopying, stationery or computer typing and DTP work.



•The state's Women and Child Development Department will provide Rs lakh for the installation of each launch pad.

•All the launch pads will be operated through non-governmental organizations.

The Launch Pad scheme has been approved by the Central Government and will be implemented in the current financial year.