List of Apps banned in Indian Army: Indian army bans 89 apps including Facebook, PUBG, Insta, Zoom, Tinder
The banned apps include dating apps including Tinder, Bumble Happn, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel, Hinge and TrulyMadly.
Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 mobile applications including Facebook, Instagram, PUBG, Zoom, POPXO, Tik Tok, Snapchat, ShareIt and dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. The decision has been taken to curtail leakage of information, as per Indian Army sources.
Some of the 89 banned apps are among those banned by the centre for being engaged in activities prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India and defence security of the state and public order.
Army personnel have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/NerjcBCZbO— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020
The list of apps banned in Indian Army has been divided into different categories including messaging platforms, video hosting apps, content sharing apps, web browsers, video streaming apps, utility apps, gaming apps, e-commerce apps, dating apps, music apps, microblogging apps, news apps, lifestyle apps and antivirus apps.
List of apps banned in Indian Army
|Messaging apps
We Chat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike, QQ, Kik, Viber, Share Chat, Qzone, To Tok, Snow, Nimbuzz, ooVoo, LineVideo Hosting
Tik Tok. Likee, Samosa, KwaliContent Sharing
ShareIt, Zender, ZapyaWeb Browsers
UC Browser, UC Browser MiniVideo and Live Streaming
Zoom, LiveMe, BigoLive, Fast Films, Vmate, Uplive, Vigo VideoUtility Apps
CamScanner, Beauty Plus, True CallerGaming Apps
PUBG, Clash of Kings, All Tencent gaming Apps, Mobile LegendsE-Commerce
AliExpress, Club Factory, Shein, Romwe, Modility, Chinabrands, Gearbest, Banggood, MiniInTheBox, TinyDeal, Dhhgate, LightinTheBox, DX, EricDress, Zaful, Tbdress, RosegalDating Apps
Tinder, TrulyMadly, Coffee Meets Bagel, OkCupid, Hinge, Bumble, Tantan, Woo, Azar, Happn, AisleAntivirus
360 SecurityNw
Facebook, Instagram, Baidu, SnapChat, ElloNews Apps
Daily Hunt, News DogOnline Book Reading Apps
PratilipiHealth Apps
Heal of YLifestyle Apps
POPXOKnowledge Apps
VokalMusic Apps
Hungama, Songs.pkMicro Blogging
Tumblr, Reddit, FriendsFeed, Private Blogs, Yelp
Background
The ban on mobile applications in the Indian Army comes days after the Indian Government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC News and CamScanner amid India’s violent standoff with China.