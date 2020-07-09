Study at Home
List of Apps banned in Indian Army: Indian army bans 89 apps including Facebook, PUBG, Insta, Zoom, Tinder

The banned apps include dating apps including Tinder, Bumble Happn, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel, Hinge and TrulyMadly. 

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 mobile applications including Facebook, Instagram, PUBG, Zoom, POPXO, Tik Tok, Snapchat, ShareIt and dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. The decision has been taken to curtail leakage of information, as per Indian Army sources.

Some of the 89 banned apps are among those banned by the centre for being engaged in activities prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India and defence security of the state and public order. 

The list of apps banned in Indian Army has been divided into different categories including messaging platforms, video hosting apps, content sharing apps, web browsers, video streaming apps, utility apps, gaming apps, e-commerce apps, dating apps, music apps, microblogging apps, news apps, lifestyle apps and antivirus apps. 

List of apps banned in Indian Army
Messaging apps

We Chat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike, QQ, Kik, Viber, Share Chat, Qzone, To Tok, Snow, Nimbuzz, ooVoo, Line

Video Hosting

Tik Tok. Likee, Samosa, Kwali

Content Sharing

ShareIt, Zender, Zapya

Web Browsers

UC Browser, UC Browser Mini

Video and Live Streaming 

Zoom, LiveMe, BigoLive, Fast Films, Vmate, Uplive, Vigo Video

Utility Apps

CamScanner, Beauty Plus, True Caller

Gaming Apps

PUBG, Clash of Kings, All Tencent gaming Apps, Mobile Legends

E-Commerce

AliExpress, Club Factory, Shein, Romwe, Modility, Chinabrands, Gearbest, Banggood, MiniInTheBox, TinyDeal, Dhhgate, LightinTheBox, DX, EricDress, Zaful, Tbdress, Rosegal

Dating Apps

Tinder, TrulyMadly, Coffee Meets Bagel, OkCupid, Hinge, Bumble, Tantan, Woo, Azar, Happn, Aisle

Antivirus

360 Security

Nw

Facebook, Instagram, Baidu, SnapChat, Ello

News Apps

Daily Hunt, News Dog

Online Book Reading Apps

Pratilipi

Health Apps

Heal of Y

Lifestyle Apps

POPXO

Knowledge Apps

Vokal

Music Apps

Hungama, Songs.pk

Micro Blogging

Tumblr, Reddit, FriendsFeed, Private Blogs, Yelp

Background 

The ban on mobile applications in the Indian Army comes days after the Indian Government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC News and CamScanner amid India’s violent standoff with China.

