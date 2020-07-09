List of Apps banned in Indian Army: Indian army bans 89 apps including Facebook, PUBG, Insta, Zoom, Tinder

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 mobile applications including Facebook, Instagram, PUBG, Zoom, POPXO, Tik Tok, Snapchat, ShareIt and dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. The decision has been taken to curtail leakage of information, as per Indian Army sources.

Some of the 89 banned apps are among those banned by the centre for being engaged in activities prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India and defence security of the state and public order.

The banned apps include dating apps including Tinder, Bumble Happn, Couch Surfing, Coffee meets Bagel, Hinge and TrulyMadly.

Army personnel have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/NerjcBCZbO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

The list of apps banned in Indian Army has been divided into different categories including messaging platforms, video hosting apps, content sharing apps, web browsers, video streaming apps, utility apps, gaming apps, e-commerce apps, dating apps, music apps, microblogging apps, news apps, lifestyle apps and antivirus apps.

List of apps banned in Indian Army Messaging apps We Chat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike, QQ, Kik, Viber, Share Chat, Qzone, To Tok, Snow, Nimbuzz, ooVoo, Line Video Hosting Tik Tok. Likee, Samosa, Kwali Content Sharing ShareIt, Zender, Zapya Web Browsers UC Browser, UC Browser Mini Video and Live Streaming Zoom, LiveMe, BigoLive, Fast Films, Vmate, Uplive, Vigo Video Utility Apps CamScanner, Beauty Plus, True Caller Gaming Apps PUBG, Clash of Kings, All Tencent gaming Apps, Mobile Legends E-Commerce AliExpress, Club Factory, Shein, Romwe, Modility, Chinabrands, Gearbest, Banggood, MiniInTheBox, TinyDeal, Dhhgate, LightinTheBox, DX, EricDress, Zaful, Tbdress, Rosegal Dating Apps Tinder, TrulyMadly, Coffee Meets Bagel, OkCupid, Hinge, Bumble, Tantan, Woo, Azar, Happn, Aisle Antivirus 360 Security Nw Facebook, Instagram, Baidu, SnapChat, Ello News Apps Daily Hunt, News Dog Online Book Reading Apps Pratilipi Health Apps Heal of Y Lifestyle Apps POPXO Knowledge Apps Vokal Music Apps Hungama, Songs.pk Micro Blogging Tumblr, Reddit, FriendsFeed, Private Blogs, Yelp

Background

The ban on mobile applications in the Indian Army comes days after the Indian Government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC News and CamScanner amid India’s violent standoff with China.