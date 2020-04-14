Study at Home
7 Key Mantras to beat Covid-19: PM Modi announces 'Saptapadi' to overcome Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Saptapadi: PM Modi has extended lockdown till May 3, 2020 in India. PM Narendra Modi gives out 7 Mantras to combat with the COVID-19 pandemic. Know these mantras here.

Apr 14, 2020 11:43 IST
Coronavirus Saptapadi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2020 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020 after taking into account the recent state of Coronavirus outbreak in India. As of now, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed 10000 mark. 

Beginning his speech by thanking people for their disciplined and united approach during the lockdown, PM Modi concluded by giving out 'Saptapadi', 7 Mantras or key guidelines to deal with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi urged every citizen to follow these seven guidelines in order to contain the spread of the contagious virus in a more inclusive way. 

These Seven Mantras or Saptapadi are:

Seven Mantras OR 'Saptapadi' to combat COVID-19

1. Look after the senior citizens and elderly at home; especially those who have pre-existing ailments

2. Follow Lockdown and Social Distancing rules; Use homemade masks

3. Boost your immunity through guidelines issued by AYUSH Ministry

4. Download 'Aarogya Setu' mobile app 

5. Help poor and needy families by providing food & shelter

6. In our industries, be compassionate towards colleagues; avoid job cuts and pay cuts 

7. Show respect to corona warriors including doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and others 

