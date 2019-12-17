Lt General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be next Army chief

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is going to become the next chief of the Indian Army. Lieutenant General Naravane is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is scheduled to retire on December 31, 2019.

He took the responsibility of Vice Chief of Army Staff in September this year. Earlier, Lieutenant General Naravane was handling the responsibility of the Eastern Command of the Army. The Army's Eastern Command takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

About Lt. Manoj Naravane

• Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Military Academy (IMA).

• In June 1980, he was commissioned into the 7th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.

• He has long experience of counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East area.

• He was awarded Army Medal for commanding his battalion effectively in Jammu and Kashmir.

• Lieutenant General Naravane has vast experience working in a highly active anti-terrorism environment during his 37 years of service.

• He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and also lived in Myanmar for three years.

• He served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOCC), Army Training Command from December 01, 2017, to September 30, 2018.

• Lt Naravane was appointed as Vice Chief of Amy Staff on September 1, 2019, when Lt. Devraj Anbu retired from his services.

Honours

Lt General Naravane was honoured the Param Vishisht Medal (PVSM) in 2019, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2017, Sena Medal and Vishisht Sena Medal (VSM) in 2015 for his services. Apart from that, he was also honoured with Operation Parakram Medal, Special Service Medal, Samanya Seva Medal.

