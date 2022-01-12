IPL 2022 Retention: Lucknow, Ahmedabad IPL franchises given time till January 22 to complete player signing

IPL 2022 Retention: The two new IPL franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad- have reportedly been given time till January 22, 2022 to complete their player signing process. The two teams got their formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 12, 2022.

The two teams can sign up a maximum of three players each with not more than one overseas player ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. While the Ahmedabad franchise is owned by CVC Capital, Lucknow franchise is owned by RPSG Group.

As per media reports, the two new franchises have time till 5 pm on January 22 to complete their signings. The IPL 2022 Mega auction is scheduled to be held on February 12-13, 2022.

IPL 2022 player retention policy

The eight original teams had the right to retain a maximum of four players. The two new teams, however, can sign up only three players each.

As per the general advisory, the following amount will be deducted from the auction purse of the two franchises:

Rs 33 crore- If they sign three capped players ( Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore)

Rs 24 crore- If they sign two capped players (Rs 14 crore and 10 crore)

Rs 14 crore- If they sign up only one capped player

Uncapped player cost- Rs 4 crore

Note: The signing cost of an uncapped player will be Rs 4 crore, same as it was for the eight original teams. The two new IPL franchises, however, cannot sign up more than one uncapped player.

Lucknow, Ahmedabad IPL Team Players

Lucknow IPL Team Players

Lucknow IPL Team is likely to rope in KL Rahul as the captain of the team. The other options are expected to be either Shikhar Dhawan or Yuzvendra Chahal and Kagiso Rabada.

Lucknow head coach- Andy Flower Appointed as Lucknow Head Coach, he will visit Uttar Pradesh on new year

Lucknow Mentor- Gautam Gambhir

Ahmedabad IPL Team Players

Ahmedabad IPL team is likely to sign up Hardik Pandya as skipper, as per media reports. The other two players are likely to be Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan.

Ahmedabad Mentor-Gary Kirsten

Ahmedabad head coach: Ashish Nehra

All the above names are yet to be announced officially.

IPL 2022 Retention A total of 27 players were retained by the original eight IPL teams in the IPL 2022 Retention Event held on November 30, 2021 and the remaining players were released into the auction pool.

