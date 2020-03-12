Maharashtra Assembly approves bill on caste validity certificate

The Maharashtra Assembly approved a bill on March 11, 2020 that exempts the gram panchayat members from submitting their caste validity certificates at the time of filing of the nominations.

The bill proposes to allow the election candidates to submit their caste validity certificates within a year of winning elections. The bill was unanimously approved by the state assembly. The move aims to ensure that those wishing to contest the upcoming gram panchayat elections are not barred from it just because they do not have a caste validity certificate.

The State Rural Development Minister, Hasan Mushrif announced that only two days are left for filing of nomination papers for the gram panchayat elections.

Key Highlights

• As per the existing rule, a candidate has to submit his or her caste validity certificate at the time of filing of nominations. Now the candidates will no longer be restricted by this legislation.

• Besides this, Maharashtra’s rural development and social justice departments are working to come up with a comprehensive policy that will fasten the process of providing the caste validity certificate to those who already possess caste certificates.

• Further, Deputy Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar ordered the immediate suspension of the government official who was caught asking for bribe amounting to Rs 1.5 crore to provide a caste validity certificate.

What is a caste validity certificate?

The certificate is a proof of one's caste, especially if he or she belongs to castes such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or OBC.

Why does one need a caste validity certificate?

The caste validity certificate is an important document that is required while applying for school and college admissions, appearing for competitive exams and while getting employment in the reserved category. It is also required when one is seeking a scholarship or the benefit of government subsidies or nomination as an election candidate.

Difference between caste certificate and caste validity certificate Caste Certificate Caste Validity Certificate The caste certificate states ones caste. The caste validity certificate validates the caste certificate, verifying that it is not inaccurate.

How to apply for a Caste validity certificate?

One can apply for the caste validity certificate by visiting the nearby Tehsil Office or SDM office and asking for the caste validity certificate application form. Once the form is filled correctly, you have to submit it to the concerned officer. After that, it will take about a month for the certificate to be ready.