Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: All you need to know

Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: The Maharashtra election results 2019 will be declared today. The counting of the votes began at 8 am on October 24, 2019. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is predicted to retain power in Maharashtra with a sweeping majority. This would be the first time that a non-Congress government will rule the state for two consecutive terms. The trends show the NCP performing better than Congress. Live Updates: Maharashtra election result 2019: Full List of winners Maharashtra election result 2019: Maharashtra election result 2019 will be declared today. The BJP is currently leading in 100 seats, while the Shiv Sena is leading in 64. The opposition Congress has been dismantled in the state and pushed to the fourth position, even behind NCP. The NCP is currently leading in 54 seats, while the Congress is leading in 41 seats.

UP, Bihar, Kerala, MP, Gujarat ByPoll Results 2019: List of winners Congress party has won three seats in Punjab while Shiromani Akali Dal is leading on one seat. Experts believe that latest results of ByPolls Elections 2019 will bring some strength in the congress party. The party has showcased good comeback in many parts of the country. Also read: Haryana Assembly Election 2019: All You Need to Know