Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: All you need to know

Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: The Maharashtra election results 2019 will be declared today. The counting of the votes began at 8 am on October 24, 2019. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is predicted to retain power in Maharashtra with a sweeping majority. This would be the first time that a non-Congress government will rule the state for two consecutive terms. The trends show the NCP performing better than Congress.
Live Updates:
Maharashtra election result 2019: Full List of winners
Maharashtra election result 2019: Maharashtra election result 2019 will be declared today. The BJP is currently leading in 100 seats, while the Shiv Sena is leading in 64. The opposition Congress has been dismantled in the state and pushed to the fourth position, even behind NCP. The NCP is currently leading in 54 seats, while the Congress is leading in 41 seats.
Election Results Maharashtra 2019 Live Updates: Shiv Sena pushes for 50 : 50 formula, to stake their claim for CM post
Maharashtra Election Result 2019 Live Updates: BJP has won 37 seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress has won 20. Who will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Get all the live updates here.
Alliance Partners prove to have a upper hand in Maharashtra while BJP-Sena move towards victory: Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019 Live Updates
Maharashtra Assembly Election Live Updates: Alliance Partners Shiv Sena and NationalCongress Party have surged in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 with the Shiv Sena leading in 60 seats while the NCP has emerged successful taking 54 leads. This has put out a strong message to the greater alliance partners about the stronghold of the NCP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli by over 67,000 votes: Maharashtra Election Result 2019 Live Updates
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates- Key Candidates: Aaditya Thackeray has won Worli by over 67,000 votes. Get all live updates about the key candidates in Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 here.
Will form Government in both states, says PM Modi as BJP extends lead in Maharashtra, Haryana: Election Results 2019 Live Updates
Maharashtra - Haryana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: After 6 hours of counting for Assembly Election Results 2019, it is still not clear who will form the government in Haryana. As per the latest Election Commission Data, Haryana is headed for a nail-biter with BJP leading on 39 and Congress expected to win 32 seats. Dushyant Chautala’s JJP is leading on 10 seats, which is expected to be the king-maker, is still holding cards close to his chest as to which way will it swing. In the meanwhile, Congress leadership has called upon JJJP, INLD and others to join hands against BJP to form the government.
In Maharashtra, BJP-Sena alliance is expected to create history by being the first non-Congress alliance to return to power for a 2nd consecutive term. Currently, BJP is leading on 96 seats while Shiv Sena is leading on 59 seats taking the total to 155 mark. On the other hand, Congress-NCP alliance is leading on 106 seats with Sharad Pawar’s NCP leading on 56 seats while Congress leading on 44.
With no clear majority yet in Haryana, stay tuned for latest news and updates about Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019. Get live updates about Haryana Election Results 2019 and Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 here.
UP, Bihar, Kerala, MP, Gujarat ByPoll Results 2019: List of winners
Congress party has won three seats in Punjab while Shiromani Akali Dal is leading on one seat. Experts believe that latest results of ByPolls Elections 2019 will bring some strength in the congress party. The party has showcased good comeback in many parts of the country.
Also read: Haryana Assembly Election 2019: All You Need to Know
Maharashtra assembly polling began at 7 am on October 21, 2019 and it will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Overall, 3,237 candidates are contesting in the Maharashtra assembly elections, out of which 235 are women and 1400 are independents. Further, 29 seats are reserved for SCs and 25 seats are for STs.
While the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting in alliance, the Congress and NCP have formed their own alliance and many small regional parties are contesting either in alliance with the two parties or independently.
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Full Schedule
|
Maharashtra election schedule 2019
|
Issue of notification
|
September 27
|
Last date for filing of nominations
|
October 4
|
Scrutiny of Nominations
|
October 5
|
Last date for withdrawal of candidature
|
October 7
|
Polling Date
|
October 21
|
Election Result
|
October 24
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019
• The main contending parties in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 include the ruling BJP- Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP. The BJP including its smaller allies is contesting in 164 seats, Shiv Sena in 126, Congress in 147 and the NCP in 121 seats.
• Other parties in the fray include Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), BSP, CPI, CPM and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
• The MNS has fielded 101 candidates, BSP has fielded candidates from 262 constituencies, CPI has fielded 16 and the CPM 8. Around1400 Independents are also contesting this time.
• The Maharashtra assembly election is the first state elections alongside Haryana assembly elections to happen after the Lok Sabha elections 2019, which saw Narendra Modi-led BJP come back for a second term.
• The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had then won 41 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the Congress had won just one and NCP had won four seats.
• The term of the current state government led by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to end on November 9. The BJP and Shiv Sena currently have a total of 217 seats in the state, while the Congress and the NCP have just 56 seats.
• The Maharashtra assembly election results will be declared on October 24.
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Key Constituencies
|
Constituencies
|
Key Candidates
|
Nagpur South West
|
Devendra Fadnavis (BJP)
Ashish Deshmukh (INC)
|
Bhokar
|
Bapusaheb Gorthekar (BJP)
Ashok Chavan (Congress)
|
Karad South
|
Prithviraj Chavan (INC)
Atul Suresh Bhosale(BJP)
|
Worli
|
Aaditya Thackeray (INC)
Suresh Mane (NCP)
|
Baramati
|
Ajit Pawar (NCP)
Gopichand Padalkar (BJP),
|
Karjat Wankhede
|
Rohit Pawar (NCP)
|
Parli
|
Pankaja Munde (BJP)
Dhananjay Munde (NCP)
|
Borivili
|
Sunil Rane (BJP)
|
Kothrud
|
Chandrakant Patil (BJP)
|
Latur Rural
|
Dheeraj Deshmukh (INC)
|
Latur City
|
Amit Deshmukh (INC)
Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti (BJP)
|
Solapur Central
|
Praniti Sushil Kumar Shinde (INC)
Dilip Brahmadeo Mane (Shiv Sena)
|
Nagpur North
|
Dr Milind Mane (BJP)
Dr Nitin Raut (NCP)
|
Nawapur
|
Bharat Gavit (BJP)
|
Kankavali
|
Nitesh Rane (BJP)
Sushil Amrutrao Rane (INC)
|
Kej
|
Namita Mundada (BJP)
|
Mutainagar
|
Rohini Khadse (BJP)
|
Mumra Kalwa
|
Deepali Jahangir Sayed (Shiv Sena)
Jitendra Awhad (NCP)
|
Sangamner
|
Sahebrao Ramchandra Navale (Shiv Sena)
Balasaheb Thorat (INC)
|
Karjad-Jamkhed
|
Prof Ram Shankar Shinde (BJP)
Rohit Pawar (NCP)
|
Goregaon
|
Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur (BJP)
Mohite Yuvraj Ganesh (INC)
|
Shirdi
|
Vikhe Patil Radhakrishna Eknathrao (BJP)
Thorat Suresh Jagannath (INC)
|
Aurangabad East
|
Atul Moreshwar Save, Yusuf Mukati (NCP-Congress)
Gaffar Qadri (AIMIM)
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 exit polls
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 exit polls will be aired after the conclusion of voting, from 6.30 pm onwards.
As per the rules underlined by the Election Commission, no exit poll can be revealed till the last vote is cast, as it could potentially influence the vote.
Maharashtra assembly elections 2014
The Maharashtra assembly elections 2014 were held in October 2014. The 2014 state assembly elections resulted in the formation of a BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister.
The BJP and Shiv Sena could not arrive at a seat-sharing agreement before the elections and had contested separately. However, they both joined hands to form the coalition government post the result. The BJP had won 122 seats and Shiv Sena had won 63 seats.
Also read: Assembly elections 2019: Polling begins in Maharashtra, Haryana