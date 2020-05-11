Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to enter Maharashtra Legislative Council unopposed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to enter the Maharashtra Legislative Council unopposed. This was confirmed after the Congress announced on May 10, 2020 that it will withdraw one of its two nominees for the May 21 MLC Elections.

Maharashtra State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat announced that the party has decided to field only one of its two nominees for the MLC elections. This means that the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will have five nominees for five seats. The BJP has fielded four candidates.

The Elections will be conducted for a total of nine seats, which were left vacant in the Maharashtra Legislative Council since April 24. The elections were earlier supposed to be held in April but they were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Why are these elections important?

• Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray is not an elected member, as he had not contested in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

• According to the Indian Constitution, if a Chief Minister is not an elected member of the state legislature then he has to get elected within 6 months otherwise he will be forced to step down.

• Udhav Thackeray, who had taken oath as the Maharashtra CM on November 28, 2019, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature or else he will have to step down.

• The only way for Thackeray currently to enter the state legislature is through the Legislative Council.

Background

The Election Commission on request of the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari granted permission to conduct the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on May 21 to fulfill the constitutional requirement. The request was approved in a virtual conference that saw the full Election Commission in attendance including Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

The Election Commission has directed that all the necessary health guidelines will need to be followed to ensure safety from coronavirus infection during the elections. The state government has assured that it will ensure that the polls are conducted in completely safe and hygienic conditions with proper social distancing protocols in place.