Maharashtra govt allows 12- hour shift for factories

The Maharashtra government on May 6 has allowed the 12-hour shift for workers in factories across the state until June 30.

The decision has been taken in the wake of factories facing the labour shortage as migrant workers have headed back to their homes. However, the move has been opposed by the labour unions who stated that it may result in job loss for many workers.

As per the labour department, the decision was taken after the demand was raised by the industry association citing the labour shortage.

Key Highlights:

• Labour Minister Dilip wales Patil stated that the department had received the requests from two industry bodies to allow the 12- hour shift due to the labour shortage.

• Shrikant Pulkundwar, Deputy Secretary (labour) issued the order and stated that factories allowed for a 12-hour shift will have to follow certain conditions.

• The state government has allowed a 12-hour shift until June 30 as per the power given to it in the Factories Act. The act allows 8- hour shift and an additional one hour as overtime.

• As per the labour department, there are 36,623 registered factories in the state which has 28. 54 lakh workers working in them. Out of them, 5,458 factories have been operating with 2.41 lakh labourers as of May 6.

• The factories that have been allowed to operate amid the ongoing lockdown will be benefitted from this. However, it is applicable only to the factories that are facing shortages.

Conditions to be followed by the factories under 12-hour work shift:

• Factories will have to pay double the regular wages to the labours who will be working an additional four- hour shifts.

• The factories must ensure that the precautions are being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 among the workers and on the premises.

• The factories must make sure that the norm of social distancing has been maintained among the workers during the operations.

• The workers must be wearing masks all the time while working.

Labour Department termed this as a win-win situation:

The Labour Department after allowing the 12-hour shift in factories for the workers termed this situation as a win-win for both the industries and the labourers.

As the state government plans on restarting the economic activities, many factories have been facing the shortage of migrant labourers who have headed back to their homes. Bring 12-hour shifts until June 30, will not only help the industries in running their operations smoothly but will also help the workers to earn some extra money in the current economy. As per the official, the relaxation can also be extended further as per the requirement.