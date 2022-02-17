Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away at 61: Know about his most memorable roles

Popular Malayalam actor and comedian Kottayam Pradeep passed away on February 17, 2022 after suffering a heart attack. He was 61.

The actor was hospitalised due to discomfort and later passed away due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and two children.

In his over two-decade acting career, Kottayam Pradeep acted in several Malayalam and Tamil movies and received a lot of praise for bringing the humor in the films.

The actor's sudden passing away has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry. Fellow actor Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the actor's demise and paid his condolences through a Twitter post that read, “Rest in peace, Kottayam Pradeep!”

Director John Mahendran also expressed his shock after hearing the unfortunate news and shared a post, in which he wrote, "A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away."

A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away. pic.twitter.com/GPFix5DvlL — John Mahendran (@Johnroshan) February 17, 2022

Kottayam Pradeep

• Kottayam Pradeep began his career in films in 2001 with the IV Sasi movie ‘Ee Nadu Enale Vare’ at the age of 40 years.

• He acted in over 70 movies in his over two-decade acting career with most of his roles being comedy.

• During his initial years in the film industry, he worked as a junior artist with mainly uncredited and non-speaking roles.

• He appeared in several films then including Rajamanikyam and 2 Harihar Nagar as a bystander in crowd scenes.

• He got a breakthrough with Gautham Vasudev Menon's hit film 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa', in which he played the role of the uncle of actor Trisha Krishnan's character.

• Some of his best works included in films such as Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Amar Akbar Antony, Thattathin Marayathu, Welcome to Central Jail, Life of Josutty, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Kunjiramayanam, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu.

• He was known for his special style of rendering dialogues. He mostly played comedy, supporting and cameo roles. He was popularly known by the name of Kottayam Pradeep.

• He won the Best Supporting Actor award for various roles at the 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards in 2016.

• His last onscreen appearance will be in the upcoming film, Aaraattu, which stars Mohanlal and is directed by B. Unnikrishnan.