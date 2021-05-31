Mali’s top court announces coup leader Goita as interim President

Mali’s constitutional court in Bamako on May 28, 2021, announced that colonel Assimi Goita, interim VP and leader of a military coup will be the new interim President of Mali.

Goita, 38, will be ‘President of the transition, head of state’ after Ndaw and Ouane had to resign during their detention on May 26, 2021. They have been released.

Goita said he will announce the new prime minister of Mali within few days. He mentioned that he is planning to bring a member of the opposition M5 movement, which led protests against Keita, for PM's post.

The 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had earlier in October 2020 in a declaration mentioned that the Vice President of the transition under no circumstances can replace the president.

The ECOWAS and the western foreign powers including the US and France believe this political transition could worsen the instability in central and northern Mali which is a home for Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Who is Assimi Goita?

• Colonel Assimi Goita is the interim Vice President of Mali and leader of a military junta the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

• Goita assumed the office of interim Vice President in August 2020. He had led a military coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. He was also responsible for ordering the arrest of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane following a cabinet reshuffle that removed two military members.

• President Ndaw and Prime Minister Ouane were leading the interim government to bring Mali back to civilian rule after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown by a military coup led by Goita in August 2020.