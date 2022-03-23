Martyrs' Day 2022: India pays Homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

Shaheed Diwas 2022: India observes Martyrs’ Day on March 23 every year. Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas 2022 pays homage to the legendary freedom fighters- Rajguru, Bhagat Singh, and Sukhdev who sacrificed themselves for India’s Independence movement against the Britishers. On Shaheed Diwas 2022, the citizens of India remember the hanging of three Bravehearts on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail which at the time sparked a rage all over the country.

On Shaheed Diwas 2022, the three young revolutionaries who fought against the tyrannical British empire and laid down their lives are remembered fondly and their sacrifices are acknowledged all over the country through various events organized at different places. On Martyrs’Day 2022, let’s see how India is paying homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Martyrs’ Day 2022: Prime Minister Modi pays tribute

On Shaheed Diwas 2022, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the three young revolutionaries- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev via Twitter. Prime Minister acknowledged that the sacrifice made them will forever inspire the Indian citizens.

शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah tweets on Martyrs’ Day 2022

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet on Shaheed Diwas 2022 remembered Rajguru, Bhagat Singh, and Sukhdev as the three pillars of India’s Struggle of Independence. He added that their sacrifice for the country inspires every Indian citizen to work for their country.

शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव व राजगुरु भारतीय स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के ऐसे मजबूत स्तंभ हैं जिनकी देशभक्ति व मातृभूमि के प्रति समर्पण ने न सिर्फ जीते जी जन-जन में विदेशी शासन के अत्याचारों के विरुद्ध स्वाधीनता की अलख जगाई बल्कि उनका बलिदान आज भी हर भारतीय को राष्ट्रसेवा हेतु प्रेरित करता है। pic.twitter.com/pudX87Bmlw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 23, 2022

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Punjab Government declare holiday

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann has announced a holiday on March 23 on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day 2022. The Chief Minister declared a holiday on the martyrdom day on the concluding day of the Vidhan Sabha session.

Punjab launches anti-corruption helpline on Martyrs’ Day 2022

An anti-corruption helpline number has also been launched by the Government of Punjab on Shaheed Diwas 2022. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the provided helpline number will be Bhagwant Mann’s personal mobile number.

Martyrs’ Day 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas 2022, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata at 6 PM via video conferencing.

Shaheed Diwas 2022

India observed March 23 as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to the Indian revolutionaries Rajguru, Bhagat Singh, and Sukhdev. The three revolutionaries were hanged by the Britishers on the same day in 1931 in Lahore Jail.

The freedom fighters were found guilty of the murder of Deputy Police Superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, the avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. At the time they were hanged, Rajguru was 22, while Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were 23 years old.