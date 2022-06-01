Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to line up in a row in June; When & How to watch Celestial event?

Planet Parade 2022: In a delightful view, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will line up in the dawn sky in June treating the skygazers with a rare celestial event. All the five-naked eye planets will also be in their proper order from the Sun.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn had last time come up in the exact same sequence was in December 2004. Notably, the distance between Mercury and Saturn in the upcoming Planet Parade will be much shorter.

Earlier in the last week of April 2022, four planets- Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn had aligned in a straight line after 1,000 years. The rare astronomical event was a delight for the stargazers all over the world.

Mars and Jupiter will appear to neighbor each other in our night sky this weekend, despite being millions of miles away from one another.

When to watch Mercury, Venus Mars, Jupiter, Saturn in a straight line in June?

Throughout the month of June, shortly before the sunrise, enthusiasts will be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, stretching across the sky from low in the east higher in the South.

On the morning of June 3 and 4, the five planets span 91 degree when the separation between Mercury and Saturn will be the smallest. The five planets line up on the morning of June 24 will be even more compelling. Mercury will be much easier to snag which will make the five planets parade more accessible.

Planet Parade 2022: For how long five planets line up will last?

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn line up view will remain for about an hour. It will happen when Mercury pops above the horizon to when the rising sun washes it out of the sky.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to line up in a row: How to watch the celestial event?

Even though, the five planets line up will be visible to the naked eye in the early morning, Mercury will be tougher to spot. Early in June, the viewers will require an unobstructed eastern horizon as well as the binoculars to potentially see the little world.

However, the as the month wears on, Mercury will climb higher and will brighten up significantly making it easier to see, thus completing the five planetary line up.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to line up in straight line: Why the event is significant?

The real bonus for the five planets line up will be the crescent moon which will be positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as the proxy to the Earth.

By this time, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are spread farther across the sky as the distance between Mercury and Saturn will be 107 degrees. In case of the cloudy days, skygazers will still have the mornings in between to take in the view of five naked-eye planets adorning the Southeastern horizon.