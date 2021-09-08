Mexico: 7.1 magnitude earthquake near Acapulco shakes country’s capital, one death reported

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on September 7, 2021, near the Pacific Resort city of Acapulco. The powerful quake led to the death of at least one person and shook the buildings in the capital, Mexico City, several hundred kilometers away.

According to the National Seismological Service, the epicenter of the Earthquake was 11kms (7 miles) southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state.

Hector Astudillo, Guerrero State Governor, informed that one man died after when a utility pole fell on him in the nearby city of Coyuca de Benitez. Utility poles also fell on a number of vehicles in Acapulco and the façade of the church collapsed.

The President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, while informing about the powerful quake, said that the temblor has not caused any major damages in Guerrero, the neighbouring region of Oaxaca, Mexico City, and anywhere else.

Earthquake in Mexico made buildings sway in the capital:

In the Central Roma Sur neighbourhood of Mexico City, the lights went off and the scared residents rushed out. As per the witness, they huddled together in the rain, holding their children or pets.

Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year old Roma Sur resident, said that it was terrible and that the earthquake reminded of the 1985 quake that had stuck the Mexico capital had killed thousands of people.

The Earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was felt strongly in parts of Mexico City, sending the residents and the tourists into the streets from homes and hotels.

Several neighbourhoods in the capital were also left without power. One witness, while describing the scene, said that flashes of light were seen in the sky as the Earthquake hit the power grid.

Earthquake in Mexico downgraded:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Earthquake in Mexico was initially measured at a magnitude of 7.1 and was later downgraded to 7.0. It was relatively shallow and only 12 miles below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect of the quake.

Bordered by the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, Mexico is one of the most seismically active places in the world. It sits atop five tectonic plates, which include the three major ones.

1985 Earthquake in Mexico:

The 1985 Mexico City Earthquake had stuck in the morning of September 19 with a moment magnitude of 8.0. The quake had caused major damage to Greater Mexico City and had led to the deaths of almost 5,000 people.

In 2017, on the anniversary of the earthquake, a quake of 7.1 magnitudes had again hit the capital city and had left around 370 people dead.