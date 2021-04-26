Mizoram Wildfire News: IAF deploys two Mi-17V5 helicopters with Bambi Bucket to douse forest fire

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted on April 25, 2021 informing that numerous wildfires have razed several settlements in different parts of the state. He informed that no casualties were reported as of the moment.

The fires have been majorly reported in the Lunglei district of Mizoram and its adjoining areas. As per tweets by residents in the area, the fire has now reached into the town areas, creating chaos and distress among the people with smoke and fire covering the whole town atmosphere.

Numerous wildfires in different parts of Mizoram razed several settlements across the states. No casualties reported as of the moment. Keep us in your prayers!@PMOIndia @HMOIndia

2/3 pic.twitter.com/Afkd0B7ylM — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) April 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he has spoken to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and taken stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state. He said that he has assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming this crisis.

Spoke to Mizoram CM, Mr. Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming this crisis. We all pray for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Mizoram. @ZoramthangaCM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

IAF deploys two Mi-17V5 helicopters to douse major fire

The Mizoram CM had on April 25th sought help from the Indian Air Force as well as the locals in dousing the major forest fire in the Lunglei district and its adjoining areas.

Upon receiving the request, the Indian Air Force immediately deployed two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with Bambi Bucket, to douse the wildfire.

The Chief Minister later tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for its prompt assurance and swift action.

Thank you so much Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank the Central Government for its prompt assurance and swift action. The people of #Mizoram says 'Kan lawm e'



Inset: IAF Helicopter with Bambi Buckets on their way to douse the fire. https://t.co/tJpyW0nk5O pic.twitter.com/Pj7h2W7Ymk — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) April 26, 2021

Climate Emergency in Mizoram

Several locals residing in areas where the wildfire is causing maximum damage have raised alarms through social medial media platforms, drawing attention to the climate emergency in the state.

The disastrous fire has been raging in the state for over 40 hours, destroying forests and reaching towns and villages in Lunglei and Lawngtlai, consuming everything in its way.

Its been almost 42 hours & Mizoram Forest Fire still rages on. Our prayers are with Mizoram & its people in overcoming this crisis. @ZoramthangaCM @proshillong @PIBAizawl #PrayforMizoram pic.twitter.com/TUHbBeaIqB — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) April 26, 2021

A young environment and climate justice activist from the state, Licypriya Kangujam tweeted informing that several wildfires have broken out in various regions of Mizoram and are steadily spreading. She tweeted saying that several houses have burned down along with numerous animals and called attention to the disaster by saying, "This is real climate emergency."

Several wildfires has broke out in various regions of Mizoram and is steadily spreading. Several houses have burned down along with numerous animals. This is real climate emergency. 🚨



Please pray for the people of Mizoram. 🙏#PrayforLunglei #PrayforMizoram pic.twitter.com/wUlQF9SO8Z — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 26, 2021