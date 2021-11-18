Morning Current Affairs: 18 November 2021

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest?

Peoples Democratic Party chief & former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest today at her residence in Srinagar. As per sources, she was going to participate in a protest in Press Colony in the city. However senior J&K police officer had denied the claim saying that the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was on the way to Press Colony in Srinagar to participate in a protest but police did now allow her to move towards the site due to security reasons. She is not under house arrest, the officer stated.

Heavy Industries Minister inaugurates Bhel’s air pollution control tower prototype

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey inaugurated an air pollution control tower (APCT) prototype in Noida, which has been developed by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel). The prototype can filter the air in an area of one square kilometre around it.

Haryana planning to implement odd-even scheme: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that his state is planning to implement the odd-even scheme for the operation of vehicles to curb air pollution. The state has also prepared a committee of engineers to look for alternatives to reduce pollution. The state is also following the directions of the Supreme Court to shut schools, colleges and industries for a few days.

Mali's premier hit by ECOWAS sanctions

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued sanctions against members of Mali's transitional government, including its prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga. The sanctions were issued by the West African bloc after two coups in August 2020 and May 2021 and the failure of the new regime to hold up to its promise to conduct elections by February 27, 2022. The Prime Minister is the most senior figure to be named in the new sanctions. Others include 27 ministers of the transitional government.

Chinese vessels accused of firing water cannon

The Philippines has accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannons at its boats in the disputed sea. The boats were delivering supplies to Filipino military personnel in the disputed South China Sea. The nation has ordered Beijing to "back off".