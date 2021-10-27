Morning Current Affairs: 27 October 2021

PM Modi to attend 16th East Asia Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 16th East Asia Summit today, October 27, 2021. The East Asia Summit, set up in 2005 is a leading forum in the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit would see participation from India, ASEAN member states and China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States.

Health Ministers' Meeting

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with the health ministers of all states today to discuss how to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country.

WHO's Technical Advisory Group needs added clarifications to conduct final assessment of COVAXIN's global use

The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing informed that it needs additional clarifications from COVAXIN's manufacturer to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The group is expected to receive the clarifications from the manufacturer by end of this week. The group aims to reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3, 2021.

WHO official, Dr Margaret Harris informed that a decision of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine COVAXIN's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) recommendation is expected within 24 hours.

Indian-origin politician appointed as Canada's new Defence Minister

Indian-origin politician Anita Anand has been appointed as Canada's new Defence Minister in a recent Cabinet reshuffle. The 54-year-old has become the second woman to serve as Canada’s defense minister.

She previously held the post of procurement minister under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government and led Canada's efforts to purchase vaccines in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

US CDC approves WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control in the United States has approved WHO's Emergency use listing (EUL) vaccines for the purposes of travel to the United States.

CDS has also approved combinations of the WHO-approved vaccines. The WHO's EUL Listing includes J&J, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

As WHO's EUL Listing will get updated, the US CDC will also change its list.

Made in Kashmir willow bats debut in T20 World Cup 2021

Made in Kashmir willow bats have made their first appearance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Few players from the Oman cricket team are playing with the willow bats made in Kashmir, said owner Fawzul Kabeer.

The sports entrepreneur further expressed hopes that bats and sports gear manufactured here will be used by players of Australia, South Africa & New Zealand as well in the future.

He stated that around 2000-3000 people work with them and over 400 families are connected with the business.