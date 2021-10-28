Morning Current Affairs: 28 October 2021

PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India summit through video conferencing on October 28, 2021. The annual summit provides an opportunity to India and ASEAN countries to engage in a high-level dialogue.

PM Modi had virtually attended the 17th ASEAN-India as well in November 2020. ASEAN plays a central role to India’s Act-East policy and its wider outlook of the Indo-Pacific region.

The central government plans to launch the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccination in poor-performing districts. This is in line with the centre’s aim to achieve full vaccination by the end of November, informed Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 27, 2021.

Under the campaign, the health workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate those eligible for the second dose and those who haven’t taken the first dose yet.

As per reports, several Indian sporting stars including Tokyo Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra and silver medal winner Ravi Dahiya are in line to be honoured with the highest sporting award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards.

The other sportspersons who will receive the prestigious honour as per sources include Mithali Raj, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina Borgohain, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal and Sunil Chhetri.

Further, 35 players will be awarded the Arjuna Award including are Bhavina Patel, Harvinder Singh, Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Singhraj Adhana and Sharad Kumar.

The Dronacharya Award will be awarded to Radhakrishna Nair, TP Ouseph, Sandeep Sangwan among others.

Sourav Ganguly to step down from board of ATK-Mohan Bhagan

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will step down from the board of ATK-Mohan Bhagan after RPSG won the bid for the Lucknow IPL team. Mohan Bhagan is one of the most popular football clubs in India. It is a part of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL).

Sourav Ganguly is a shareholder and one of the directors of the football club. He has to step down due to an issue of conflict as RPSG Vice Chairman Sanjay Goenka is the owner of Mohan Bhagan as well as the new Lucknow IPL team.

India successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5 on October 27, 2021. It was launched from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The missile is reportedly capable of striking targets at ranges of 5,000 kilometers with an extremely high degree of accuracy. The missile has a three-stage solid-fuelled engine.

Sedition Law to be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted saying that sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory in the state.

The UP Police have already booked 7 people in 5 districts and taken 4 into custody for reportedly raising pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 match over India on October 24, 2021.

