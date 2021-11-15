Morning Current Affairs: 15 November 2021

Notable Historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare passed away on November 15, 2021. He Purandare was a notable Indian historian, writer and theatre personality. He was awarded India's second-highest civilian award in January 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the veteran author saying, "I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered."

Zika virus in India: 123 cases reported in Kanpur, 3 in Lucknow and one in Kannauj

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has reported a total of 123 cases of Zika virus so far, as per Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. Out of the total number of cases, 96 are active cases.

Besides Kanpur, three cases of Zika virus were reported in Lucknow and one case was reported in Kannauj. The authorities have undertaken all necessary steps and are doing contact tracing.

Australia won ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 by beating New Zealand by 8 wickets in 18.5 overs in the finals at Dubai International Stadium on November 14, 2021. Batting first, New Zealand had put up a high total of 172 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights

The central government moved an ordinance on November 14, 2021 to extend the term of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to five years.

The ordinance has received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. The same is expected to be tabled in the Parliament to be turned into a law. The CBI and ED directors are currently appointed for a term of two years as per Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act, 2003.

Read more here

PM Modi transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to over 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura

PM Narendra Modi transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to over 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura through video conferencing on November 14, 2021.

With this, over Rs 700 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries. This would enable a large number of people living in kuccha houses to get financial support to build a pucca house.

Russia begins supplying S-400 air defence missile systems to India

Russia has started supplying S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to India. The first squadron will be deployed near the Western front from where India will be able to tackle threats from both Western and Northern borders with Pakistan and China.

As per Indian defence industry sources, parts of the air defence system have started reaching India. The equipment is being brought through both air and sea routes. The contract for S-400 air defence system was signed by India in a Rs 35,000 crore deal. Under the deal, five squadrons would be provided to India that would be capable of tacking air threats from up to 400 km.

VVS Laxman to take charge as NCA head: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed on November 15, 2021 that veteran Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will be the new head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). This comes after Rahul Dravid stepped down from the position to take up his new role as the head coach of Team India.