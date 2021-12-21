Morning Current Affairs: 21 December 2021

Indian Air Force (IAF) is deploying the first squadron of the S-400 air defence missile system in the Punjab sector. The squadron has been deployed to take care of aerial threats from both China and Pakistan. The parts of the Russian missile system had started reaching India earlier this month. India had signed a deal worth around Rs 35,000 crore with Russia for the procurement of the defence system and five squadrons would be provided to India for tackling air threats from up to 400 km.

Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19

Former world number one, Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive upon his arrival in Spain after participating in the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. The 21-time Grand Slam champion himself tweeted confirming the news. He informed that he tested positive in the PCR test conducted when he reached Spain. He said that he had passed controls every two days in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. The tennis star is scheduled to feature at ATP 250 in Melbourne, which will begin on January 4.

Rajya Sabha passes Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Rajya Sabha on December 20, 2021 passed the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021' to rectify a drafting "anomaly" created by a 2014 amendment to the parent legislation. The bill was passed by a voice vote. The opposition parties had not taken part in the debate. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.The drafting "anomaly" reportedly crept in when the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was amended in 2014 to allow better medical access to narcotic drugs and removing state barriers in transporting and licensing of essential narcotic drugs.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) informed on December 20, 2021 that CSA along with the BCCI have taken a joint decision to protect the players by not allowing spectators in the stands owing to increasing COVID-19 cases around the world and the fourth wave locally. The two cricket boards have decided to not make tickets available for India vs South Africa series. India will be playing three tests and three ODIs. The first test will be boxing day test, which will be played in Centurion starting from December 26.

PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2021. Both leaders expressed mutual intent for further development of a special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. Putin thanked PM Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6. The two leaders also discussed practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements signed during the talks.

Bharat Biotech seeks DGCI approval for clinical trials of its intranasal COVID-19 booster dose

Bharat Biotech has submitted an application seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the phase 3 clinical trial of its intranasal COVID-19 booster dose named 'BBV154'. An intranasal vaccine as will be easier to administer as a booster dose. The intranasal vaccines have the potential to prevent against transmission."