India vs South Africa Test, ODI series to be played without spectators

India vs South Africa Test series: India vs South Africa Test and ODI series will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators. The decision was informed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on December 20, 2021.

CSA said in an official statement that it along with the BCCI took a joint decision "to protect the players and the tour by NOT making tickets available for the India vs Proteas offerings."

The cricket body informed that the decision was taken to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment amid increasing COVID cases around the world and the fourth wave locally.

— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

CSA is exploring other alternative public viewing activations to ensure that a limited number of fans can enjoy the summer cricket atmosphere with other fans via activation sites. This will be done while observing the strictest safety measures and exercising duty of care.

The cricket body is expected to announce the available alternative public viewing activations as soon as the relevant approvals have been secured.

CSA Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said, "we acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons."

India vs South Africa 2021 Series

Team India is currently in South Africa for a three-match test series and ODI series. The four-match T20 series has been postponed and will be played on a later date.

The first India vs South Africa test will take place on Boxing Day on December 26, 2021 at Centurion.

India vs South Africa Test Schedule

First India vs South Africa test- December 17-21

Second India vs South Africa test- December 26-30

Third India vs South Africa test- January 3-7

India vs South Africa ODI Schedule

First India vs South Africa ODI- January 11th

Second India vs South Africa ODI- January 14th

Third India vs South Africa ODI- January 16th