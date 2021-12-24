Morning Current Affairs: 24 December 2021

DRDO successfully flight tests High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested the indigenously developed High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast, Odisha.

United States expands interview waivers for H-1B, L-1 visas

Amid the growing concern of Coronavirus surge, the US has decided to temporarily drop the in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories- H-1B, L-1, and O-1. The applicants for H-1B, L-1, and O-1 visas applying from abroad will not be required to do an in-person interview at a consulate. It is the final step before a visa is issued.

Prime Minister Modi asks for high-level alertness at all levels amid Omicron concern

PM Modi during a high-level meeting with the officials on the current Omicron scare in the country has asked to take stock of public health measures for the management and containment of COVID-19. He also directed to strengthen the health infrastructure at the state level.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches National Highway Projects in Uttar Pradesh

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of National Highway Projects in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The 240 km highway projects are worth Rs. 9,119 crores.

Contemporary messaging app ‘ASIGMA’ launched by Indian Army

A contemporary messaging app ‘ASIGMA’ has been launched by the Indian Army. ASIGMA is a new generation, state-of-the-art, web-based application that has been developed entirely in-house by a team of officers.

Night Curfew imposed by Madhya Pradesh Govt

The state government of Madhya Pradesh has imposed a night curfew till further orders. The decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The night curfew in MP will remain in force from 11 PM to 5 AM.