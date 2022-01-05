Morning Current Affairs: 5 January 2022

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects in Punjab today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ferozepur in Punjab today, January 5, 2022. The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 cr including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

India's TS Tirumurti named Chair of UN Counter-Terrorism Committe

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has been named as the new Chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2022. India had last chaired this committee in 2011-12. The UNSC Counter-terrorism Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic 9/11 terrorist attack to chart the way forward to fight against terrorism.

Delhi to install telemetry devices in hospitals to monitor oxygen supply

The Delhi government has issued instructions to install Telemetry devices on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals for real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Live monitoring will be done through COVID-19 War Room. This will help in monitoring how much oxygen is available in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to the needy hospital in time in case of emergency."

The telemetry device will help in transmitting live information of the amount of oxygen present in each liquid medical oxygen tank to the war room of the Delhi government. This will help the government keep track of how much oxygen is left in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to that hospital in time.

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile off its east coast

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast. The unidentified projectile is believed to have already landed. It was fired toward the Sea of Japan, as per South Korean military. A crisis response center has been formed under the office of the Japanese Prime Minister following the possible launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea. North had last launched a projectile in October 2021, when it test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile.

SBI makes online IMPS transactions upto Rs 5 lakh free

The State Bank of India decided on Januaery 4, 2022 to enhance the free IMPS online transactions limit to Rs 5 lakh from earlier Rs 2 lakh to encourage customers to adopt digital banking. SBI will not levy any service charge on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions up to Rs 5 lakh done through Internet banking or Mobile Banking.

Centre to frame policy to know age, condition of bridges across India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed on January 4, 2022 that the Centre will frame a policy to know the condition and age of all the bridges across the country. The Ministry has prepared the Indian Bridge Management System to collect information about all the bridges of the country.