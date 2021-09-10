Mumbai’s Ayaan Shankta wins 2021 International Young Eco-Hero award

Young Eco-Hero award: A 12-year-old environmental activist Ayaan Shankta from Mumbai, India, has been named as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero award winner for his efforts to solve tough environmental problems. Ayaan won 3rd place in the 8 to 14 years age group category for his project ‘Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake’.

Ayaan is one of the 25 young environmental activists from across the globe who has been recognized as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero by the Action For Nature (AFN).

Ayaan who lives near Powai Lake said that his mission is focused on the lake to regain its past glory as a clean and vibrant water body. The lake used to be a source of drinking water for Mumbai but is now a dumping ground for garbage and sewage.

Who is Ayaan Shankta?

Ayaan Shankta is a 12-year old environmental activist who lives in Powai, Mumbai, India. Ayaan while going to Powai Lake cleaning drives every Sunday noticed the deteriorating state of Powai Lake due to the dumping of garbage. In an attempt to save the lake, Ayaan began the project ‘Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake’.

Ayaan began exploring the root causes of environmental degradation. He began working with agencies like Maharashtra State Angling Association, Naushad Ali Sarovar Samvardhini (NASS), and the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai (IIT).

Ayaan also conducted a detailed survey of Powai Lake using satellite imagery. He also designed an Autonomous Spatial Pollution Detection Robot that can detect pollution and siltation in lakes with spatial accuracy.

What is project ‘Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake’?

Project ‘Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake’ is an initiative by a 12-year-old environmental activist Ayaan Shankta leaves near Powai Lake in Mumbai. He has taken up this project as a mission to revive the Powai Lake that has become a dumping ground for garbage and sewage.

The project ‘Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake’ aims to clean up the lake, protect its ecosystem, and raise awareness about pollution. The project will help in bringing ecological balance in the thickly populated city of Mumbai. It will also help to conserve endangered species.

Ayaan has partnered up with NGOs to organize clean-ups and raise awareness about the pollution around the lake. Ayaan has also authored an action report on the conditions of the lake. He is currently working on a documentary on Powai Lake.

What is International Young Eco-Hero award?

Since 2003, the Action for Nature (AFN), a US-based non-profit, has been recognizing and rewarding young people who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. AFN honors young people in the age group of 8 to 16 years all over the globe with International Young Eco-Hero award for taking up creative environmental projects and personal action for nature to solve the world’s most critical environmental problems.