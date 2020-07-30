NASA Mars Mission: NASA to launch Perseverance Rover today, Know launch time, how to watch it live?

NASA Perseverance Launch: NASA is set to launch its most ambitious Mars Mission- Mars Perseverance Rover 2020 today, July 30, 2020. The launch of perseverance rover has been scheduled for 7.50am EDT, which is 5.20 pm IST.

The Perseverance rover is currently at its launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rover is a six wheeled robot that will be tasked with deploying first-ever interplanetary helicopter- ‘Ingenuity’ and testing out equipment for future manned mission and searching for traces of past Martian life.

The actual launch of the Perseverance Rover will depend on real-time weather conditions and technical factors. The launch was originally supposed to take place earlier in the month but was delayed because of technical issues.

In the latest weather briefing, @45thspacewing meteorologists continue to forecast an 80% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff from Cape Canaveral this morning.

NASA Perseverance Rover launch time: 7.50am EDT/ 5.20pm IST

NASA Perseverance Rover Launch date: July 30, 2020











Perseverance Rover Launch: Key Highlights

• The Perseverance Rover is at its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The first launch opportunity will begin at 7.50 am EDT on July 30.

• The launch period will last for approximately three weeks, from July 30 to August 15. However, the duration of the daily launch window will vary from day to day.

• The launch windows will maximum last approximately for two hours, with a unique launch opportunity every five minutes.

• The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover will be launched aboard Atlas V-541 rocket from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

• The Atlas V is one of the largest rockets available for an interplanetary flight. It is similar to the one that launched the InSight and Curiosity rover to Mars. The launch vehicle has been provided by Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance.

How to watch NASA Perseverance Rover launch live?

The live broadcast of Perseverance Rover launch will begin at 7am EDT or 4.30 pm IST. Watch the launch live here.

When will NASA’s Perseverance Rover reach Mars?

The Mars Perseverance Rover is expected to reach Mars in February 2020, about the same time as UAE’s and China’s Mars missions.

Where will Mars Perseverance Rover land?

The Perseverance Rover is scheduled to land at the Jezero crater, which is about 250 meters deep. The crater is a former lake from 3.5 billion years ago and scientists believe that it could hold traces of potential past microbial Martian life.

What will be the main mission objective of Perseverance Rover ?

Perseverance Rover Mission Objectives:

NASA’s Perseverance Rover is unlike any other robot or rover sent to Mars because it will help find traces of ancient life of the red planet.

The Perseverance rover will attempt to bring Martian rock samples back to Earth by collecting samples in cigar-sized capsules and scattering them on the surface for a possible retrieval by a future rover by around 2031.

The rover will also carry out an experiment to convert elements of the carbon dioxide-rich Martian atmosphere into propellant for future rockets or to produce breathable oxygen for future astronauts.

Ingenuity Helicopter

The Perseverance Rover will be carrying an autonomous mini helicopter called Ingenuity, which weighs 1.8 kg. The helicopter will test powered flight on Mars for the first time.

The first interplanetary helicopter, Ingenuity, is ready for liftoff on a 7-month voyage to Mars.



The first interplanetary helicopter, Ingenuity, is ready for liftoff on a 7-month voyage to Mars.

What is “seven minutes of terror”?

The mission engineers have referred to one of the one of the most complex maneuvers in Perseverance's journey as "seven minutes of terror," when the robot will endure extreme heat and speed during its descent through the Martian atmosphere.

The rover will be deploying a set of supersonic parachutes before igniting mini rocket engines to gently touch down on the planet's surface.

Background

NASA's first Mars rover -Sojourner had landed on the red planet way back in 1997. The space agency then sent two more rovers Spirit and Opportunity, which helped reveal the geology of the Martian plains and found evidence of past water formations.NASA also has successfully launched three Mars landers - Pathfinder, Phoenix, InSight.

On November 26, 201, NASA had launched the Curiosity rover, which landed on Aeolis Palus inside Gale crater. Initially meant to be a two-year mission, the rover’s mission life was extended indefinitely in December 2012. The rover’s main objective has been to investigate the Martian climate and geology and find traces of microbial life including role of water.

The curiosity rover is still operational and it recently discovered an ancient oasis on Mars. The rover collected new evidence that suggested presence of salty and shallow ponds on the red planet. The Curiosity rover’s study and findings will serve as a basis for the Perseverance Rover.

With the launch of Perseverance Rover, the United States will become the third nation to launch a space probe to Mars, after the UAE and China, which launched separate Mars probes earlier this month. Both UAE and China attempt to make their first successful landing on the red planet.