National Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi confers Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration

National Civil Service Day in India: Prime Minister Modi conferred Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on National Civil Services Day 2022 which is observed on April 21. The 2-Day Civil Services Day function has been organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions to celebrate the work of the Civil Servants.

PM Modi confers the Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for effective implementation of identified priority programmes to mark the 15th Civil Services Day.

Prime Minister will also address the Civil Servant officials during the event. This year, on Civil Services day, a total of 16 awards for 5 identified Priority Programmes and for innovations in the sphere of public administration/delivery of services, etc. will be given.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi confers awards for Excellence in Public Administration on Civil Services Day pic.twitter.com/2gjG76vasC — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

National Civil Services Day 2022

Every Year the Government of India observes National Civil Services Day on April 21 as an occasion for the Civil Servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and to renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

Civil Services Day 2022: Why Awards for Excellence in Public Administration Significant?

Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration were instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work that has been done by the Districts/implementing units and Central/State organisations for the welfare of common citizens.

The prestigious awards are also conferred for an effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation.

National Civil Services Day 2022: Awards to be conferred in 5 identified priority programmes

S. No. Priority Programmes 1. Promoting Jan Bhagidari or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyaan 2. Promoting Excellence in Sports and Wellness through Khelo India Scheme 3. Digital Payments and Good Governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana 4. Holistic Development through One District One Product Scheme 5. Seamless, End to End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention

National Civil Services Day 2022 celebrations

According to the Ministry of Personnel, public grievances, and pensions, on Civil Services Day 2022, Prime Minister Modi will also release the e-books on priority programs as well as the success stories of such programmes. Apart from this, a film on award-winning programmes will also be screened to celebrate the day.