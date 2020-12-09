National Digital Health Mission to be rolled out across India in January 2021

The National Digital Health Mission will be rolled out across India in January 2021. The health mission would provide unique health IDs to each individual that will work as a health account comprising their past medical records including conditions, treatment and diagnosis.

The National Health Authority (NHA), which is the nodal agency for the mission, has given the final shape to the National Health Data Management Policy after extensive consultations with the concerned stakeholders.

The National Health Data Management Policy is the basis of rolling out the National Digital Health Mission. The policy will be notified after it receives due approval from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, following which the mission will be rolled out.

Significance

This would be the first time India would make a foray in digital health sector. The National Digital Health Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in August 2020.

Key Highlights

•The National Health Authority has been testing its technological platforms through pilot projects in Union Territories.

•The National Health Data Management Policy will provide a framework for the secure processing of personal and sensitive personal data of individuals who are part of the digital health ecosystem.

•The policy would safeguard digital personal health data, including the Personal Health Identifier, the electronic health and medical records, by implementing adequate technical and organisational measures across the digital health ecosystem.

•The National Health Authority would launch an electronic medical records (EMR) web application.

•The web application would enable the user to register and create a universal unique health identifier.

•The application will not be linked to Aadhaar unless one is tapping into a government scheme for benefits.

•Similarly, the doctors would also be required to login and give their details including contact numbers, degrees and accreditations.

•The records would be sent to the State Medical Council, which would verify the records and then the doctor will be made part of the national digital health mission.

•In case a person needs an appointment, a doctor would digitally be a repository of information across cities.

National Digital Health Mission The National Digital Health Mission will provide a unique health account to every Indian citizen, enabling them hassle-free access to healthcare across the country. Under the mission, every Indian will get a Health ID card that will comprise all the medical details of the person including past prescriptions, diagnostic reports, treatments and discharge summaries.

Background

The National Digital Health Mission had a pilot run in the Union Territories. Several states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have written to NHA requesting it to launch the mission in their states. However, the rollout of the mission would happen at the national level and not in a few states.