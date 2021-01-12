National Internet Exchange of India offers free Domain in local Indian languages

The offer has been created to stimulate the adoption of IDN domain name and the proliferation of local language content.

Created On: Jan 12, 2021 13:48 ISTModified On: Jan 12, 2021 13:52 IST
Nixi

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has decided to offer free Internationalized Domain Name (IDN) in any of the 22 official Indian languages with every IN domain booked by the registrant. 

The offer will be valid for new in. users who register up to January 31, 2021. The registrant will also get a free email in the local language.

The offer will also stand for the existing in users who renew their domain in January 2021.

Significance

The offer has been created to encourage adoption of Internationalized Domain Name, especially in local languages, to enable proliferation of local language content.

What is NIXI?

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a non-profit organization, which has been working since 2003 for spreading internet technology to the citizens of India through the following activities-

Indian Registry for Internet Names and Numbers (IRINN).

Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged between ISPs and CDNs and among ISPs.

IN Registry and managing/operation of IN country-code domain and IDN domain for India.

Managing and operating Internet protocol.

