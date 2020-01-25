National Voters’ Day 2020: Everything You Need to Know

National Voters’ Day 2020: India celebrates this day on January 25 every year. The purpose of celebrating National Voters’ Day is to make the youth aware of voting. It is the right of every responsible citizen because each vote decides the fate of the new government and democracy.

This year’s theme of National Voters’ Day is - ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy’. On this day, various speech competitions, campaigns, voter ID distribution to new Voters’, photography of Voters’, etc programs are conducted.

Why is National Voters’ Day celebrated?

The Election Commission of India was established on January 25, 1950. National Voters’ Day was celebrated for the first time on January 25, 2011. It was the 61st Foundation Day of the Election Commission. Since 2011, National Voters’ Day is celebrated every year on January 25.

Also Read | National Girl Child Day 2020: Know everything about it

Significance of National Voters’ Day

The purpose of the Election Commission is to identify all eligible voters whose age has turned 18 on January 1 every year in all polling booth areas across the country. There is an age limit of 18 years for voting in India. Any Indian citizen of 18 years gets the right to vote in all kinds of democratic elections in India.

Voters’ Rights in India

The Election Commission provides an identity card to the voter, which is also called the voter identity card of the elector. Any person can vote only if his/her name is included in the electoral list. If the name has been removed from the voter list for any reason, voters can’t cast a vote even if it has a voter ID. If a person becomes a citizen of another country then he/she loses all voting rights in India.

About Election Commission of India (ECI)

The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority responsible to conduct Union and State elections in India. It conducts elections of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies in India, the posts of President and Vice-President in the country.

Also Read | Subhash Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary 2020: All You Need to Know

Also Read | Indian Army Day 2020: Why this day is celebrated on January 15?