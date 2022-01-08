National Water Awards 2020: UP grabs top place in ‘Best State Category’; Check full list of winners here

National Water Awards 2020 winners list: The 3rd National Water Awards-2020 was announced by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 7, 2022. In National Water Awards 2020, Uttar Pradesh has secured a first position in the ‘Best State Category’, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Under the ‘Best District-North Zone’ category, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize.

The Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while speaking on the announcement of National Awards 2020, said that country’s current water requirement is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic meters per year and is projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic meters by 2050. He added that while India has more than 18% of the world’s population, the country has only 4% of the world’s renewable water resources.

National Water Awards 2020: Significance

National Water Awards recognizes and encourages the exemplary work and the efforts made by the States, individuals, districts, etc. across the country in attaining the government’s vision of ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.

The awards encourage the stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach towards water resource management. National Water Awards also strives to create awareness among the people about the significance of water and attempts to motivate them to adopt better usage practices.

National Water Awards

The Jal Shakti Ministry had launched the first ‘National Water Award’ in 2018. They facilitate a good opportunity for the start-ups as well as the leading organizations to engage with the senior policymakers on adopting the best water resources management practices in India.

National Water Awards 2020 Full winners list