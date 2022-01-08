National Water Awards 2020: UP grabs top place in ‘Best State Category’; Check full list of winners here
National Water Awards 2020 winners state: In the 3rd National Water Awards 2020, Uttar Pradesh has secured a first position in the ‘Best State Category’, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The National Water Awards aim at recognizing and encouraging the exemplary work and the efforts made by the States, individuals, districts, etc. across the country in attaining the government’s vision of ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.
National Water Awards 2020 winners list: The 3rd National Water Awards-2020 was announced by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 7, 2022. In National Water Awards 2020, Uttar Pradesh has secured a first position in the ‘Best State Category’, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Under the ‘Best District-North Zone’ category, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize.
The Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while speaking on the announcement of National Awards 2020, said that country’s current water requirement is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic meters per year and is projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic meters by 2050. He added that while India has more than 18% of the world’s population, the country has only 4% of the world’s renewable water resources.
National Water Awards 2020: Significance
National Water Awards recognizes and encourages the exemplary work and the efforts made by the States, individuals, districts, etc. across the country in attaining the government’s vision of ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.
The awards encourage the stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach towards water resource management. National Water Awards also strives to create awareness among the people about the significance of water and attempts to motivate them to adopt better usage practices.
National Water Awards
The Jal Shakti Ministry had launched the first ‘National Water Award’ in 2018. They facilitate a good opportunity for the start-ups as well as the leading organizations to engage with the senior policymakers on adopting the best water resources management practices in India.
National Water Awards 2020 Full winners list
|
Sl. No.
|
Name
|
Category
(with zone, if any)
|
Rank
|
1.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
“Best State”
|
1st
|
2.
|
Rajasthan
|
2nd
|
3.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3rd
|
4.
|
Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
|
“Best District”
– North Zone
|
1st
|
5.
|
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab
|
2nd
|
6.
|
Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala
|
“Best District”
– South Zone
|
1st
|
7.
|
Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh
|
2nd
|
8.
|
East Champaran, Bihar
|
“Best District”
– East Zone
|
1st
|
9.
|
Godda, Jharkhand
|
2nd
|
10.
|
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
“Best District”
– West Zone
|
1st
|
11.
|
Vadodara, Gujarat
|
2nd
(Joint Winner)
|
12.
|
Banswara, Rajasthan
|
2nd
(Joint Winner)
|
13.
|
Goalpara, Assam
|
“Best District”
– North-East Zone
|
1st
|
14.
|
Siang, Arunachal Pradesh
|
2nd
|
15.
|
Dhaspad, Almora, Uttarakhand
|
“Best Village Panchayat”
– North Zone
|
1st
|
16.
|
Jamola, Rajouri, J&K
|
2nd
|
17.
|
Balua, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|
3rd
|
18.
|
Yelerampura Panchayat, Tumakuru District, Karnataka
|
“Best Village Panchayat”
– South Zone
|
1st
|
19.
|
Vellaputhur Panchayat, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu
|
2nd
|20.
|
Elappully Grama Panchayat, Palakkad District, Kerala
|
3rd
|
21.
|
Telari Panchayat, Gaya District, Bihar
|
“Best Village Panchayat”
– East Zone
|
1st
|
22.
|
Chhindiya Panchayat, Surajpur District, Chhattisgarh
|
2nd
|
23.
|
Guni Panchayat, Khunti District, Jharkhand
|
3rd
|
24.
|
Takhatgadh, Sabarkantha, Gujarat
|
“Best Village Panchayat”
– West Zone
|
1st
|
25.
|
Kankapar, Kachchh, Gujarat
|
2nd
|
26.
|
Surdi, Solapur, Maharashtra
|
3rd
|
27.
|
Sialsir, Sirchip, Mizoram
|
“Best Village Panchayat”
– North-East Zone
|
1st
|
28.
|
Aminda Simsanggre , West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
|
2nd
|
29.
|
Chambagre, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
|
3rd
|
30.
|
Vapi Urban Local Body, Gujarat
|
“Best Urban Local Body”
|
1st
|
31.
|
Dapoli Nagar Panchayat, Maharashtra
|
2nd
|
32.
|
Madurai Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu
|
3rd
|
33.
|
Mission Paani (Network 18)
|
“Best Media (Print & Electronic)”
|
1st
|
34.
|
Agrowon, Sakal Media Pvt. Ltd.
(Adinath Dattatray Chavan)
|
2nd
|
35.
|
Sandesh Daily Bhuj Edition
|
3rd
|
36.
|
Govt. Girls Hr. Secondary School, Kaveripattinam, Tamilnadu
|
“Best School”
|
1st
|
37.
|
Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, Thiruvalluar, Puducherry
|
2nd
|
38.
|
Amity International School, Noida, UP
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
|
39.
|
Govt. Middle School, Manapet, Puducherry
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
|
40.
|
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu
|
“Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage”
|
1st
|
41.
|
IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat
|
2nd
|
42.
|
lndian Oil Corporation Limited Faridabad
|
3rd
|
43.
|
Welspun India Textile Ltd., Gujarat
|
“Best Industry”
|
1st
|
44.
|
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tamil Nadu
|
2nd
|
45.
|
Trident (Textile) Ltd., Punjab
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
|
46.
|
Steel Authority of India Ltd., New Delhi
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
|
47.
|
Coastal Salinity Prevention Cell, Ahmedabad
|
“Best NGO”
|
1st
|
48.
|
Vivekananda Kendra NARDEP, Kanyakumari
|
2nd
|
49.
|
Gramvikas Sanstha, Aurangabad
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
|
50.
|
Vivekananda Research and Training Institute, Bhavnagar
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
|
51.
|
Panchgachiya MDTW WUA, Hooghly, West Bengal
|
“Best Water User Association”
|
1st
|
52.
|
Hatinada Champa Purulia, West Bengal
|
2nd
|
53.
|
Amtore Mini River Lift Irrigation WUA, Purulia, West Bengal
|
3rd
|
54.
|
ITC Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal
|
“Best Industry for CSR activities”
|
1st
|
55.
|
Adani Foundation, Gujarat
|
2nd
|
56.
|
HAL, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
|
57.
|
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd., Noida,
Uttar Pradesh
|
3rd
(Joint Winner)
