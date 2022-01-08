National Water Awards 2020: UP grabs top place in ‘Best State Category’; Check full list of winners here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

National Water Awards 2020 winners state: In the 3rd National Water Awards 2020, Uttar Pradesh has secured a first position in the ‘Best State Category’, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The National Water Awards aim at recognizing and encouraging the exemplary work and the efforts made by the States, individuals, districts, etc. across the country in attaining the government’s vision of ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.

Created On: Jan 8, 2022 11:29 IST
National Water Awards 2020 winners list: The 3rd National Water Awards-2020 was announced by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 7, 2022. In National Water Awards 2020, Uttar Pradesh has secured a first position in the ‘Best State Category’, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Under the ‘Best District-North Zone’ category, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize.

The Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while speaking on the announcement of National Awards 2020, said that country’s current water requirement is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic meters per year and is projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic meters by 2050. He added that while India has more than 18% of the world’s population, the country has only 4% of the world’s renewable water resources.

National Water Awards 2020: Significance

National Water Awards recognizes and encourages the exemplary work and the efforts made by the States, individuals, districts, etc. across the country in attaining the government’s vision of ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.

The awards encourage the stakeholders to adopt a holistic approach towards water resource management. National Water Awards also strives to create awareness among the people about the significance of water and attempts to motivate them to adopt better usage practices.

National Water Awards

The Jal Shakti Ministry had launched the first ‘National Water Award’ in 2018. They facilitate a good opportunity for the start-ups as well as the leading organizations to engage with the senior policymakers on adopting the best water resources management practices in India.

National Water Awards 2020 Full winners list

Sl. No.

Name

Category

(with zone, if any)

Rank

1.

Uttar Pradesh

“Best State”

1st

2. 

Rajasthan

2nd

3.

Tamil Nadu

3rd

4.

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

“Best District”

– North Zone

1st

5.

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab

2nd

6.

Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala

“Best District”

– South Zone

1st

7.

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

2nd

8.

East Champaran, Bihar

“Best District”

– East Zone

1st

9.

Godda, Jharkhand

2nd

10.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

“Best District”

– West Zone

1st

11.

Vadodara, Gujarat

2nd

(Joint Winner)

12.

Banswara, Rajasthan

2nd

(Joint Winner)

13.

Goalpara, Assam

“Best District”

– North-East Zone

1st

14.

Siang, Arunachal Pradesh

2nd

15.

Dhaspad, Almora, Uttarakhand

“Best Village Panchayat”

– North Zone

1st

16.

Jamola, Rajouri, J&K

2nd

17.

Balua, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

3rd

18.

Yelerampura Panchayat, Tumakuru District, Karnataka

“Best Village Panchayat”

– South Zone

1st

19.

Vellaputhur Panchayat, Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu

2nd
20.

Elappully Grama Panchayat, Palakkad District, Kerala

3rd

21.

Telari Panchayat, Gaya District, Bihar

“Best Village Panchayat”

– East Zone

1st

22.

Chhindiya Panchayat, Surajpur District, Chhattisgarh

2nd

23.

Guni Panchayat, Khunti District, Jharkhand

3rd

24.

Takhatgadh, Sabarkantha, Gujarat

“Best Village Panchayat”

– West Zone

1st

25.

Kankapar, Kachchh, Gujarat

2nd

26.

Surdi, Solapur, Maharashtra

3rd

27.

Sialsir, Sirchip, Mizoram

“Best Village Panchayat”

– North-East Zone

1st

28.

Aminda Simsanggre , West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

2nd

29.

Chambagre, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

3rd

30.

Vapi Urban Local Body, Gujarat

“Best Urban Local Body”

1st

 

31.

 

Dapoli Nagar Panchayat, Maharashtra

2nd

32.

Madurai Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu

3rd

33.

Mission Paani (Network 18)

“Best Media (Print & Electronic)”

1st

34.

Agrowon, Sakal Media Pvt. Ltd.

(Adinath Dattatray Chavan)

2nd

35.

Sandesh Daily Bhuj Edition

3rd

36.

Govt. Girls Hr. Secondary School, Kaveripattinam, Tamilnadu

“Best School”

1st

37.

Amalorpavam Lourds Academy, Thiruvalluar, Puducherry

2nd

38.

Amity International School, Noida, UP

3rd

(Joint Winner)

39.

Govt. Middle School, Manapet, Puducherry

3rd

(Joint Winner)

40.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu

“Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage”

1st

41.

IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat

2nd

42.

lndian Oil Corporation Limited Faridabad

3rd

43.

Welspun India Textile Ltd., Gujarat

“Best Industry”

1st

44.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Tamil Nadu

2nd

45.

Trident (Textile) Ltd., Punjab

3rd

(Joint Winner)

46.

Steel Authority of India Ltd., New Delhi

3rd

(Joint Winner)

47.

Coastal Salinity Prevention Cell, Ahmedabad

“Best NGO”

1st

48.

Vivekananda Kendra NARDEP, Kanyakumari

2nd

49.

Gramvikas Sanstha, Aurangabad

3rd

(Joint Winner)

50.

Vivekananda Research and Training Institute, Bhavnagar

3rd

(Joint Winner)

51.

Panchgachiya MDTW WUA, Hooghly, West Bengal

“Best Water User Association”

1st

52.

Hatinada Champa Purulia, West Bengal

2nd

53.

Amtore Mini River Lift Irrigation WUA, Purulia, West Bengal

3rd

54.

ITC Limited, Kolkata, West Bengal

“Best Industry for CSR activities”

1st

55.

Adani Foundation, Gujarat

2nd

56.

HAL, Bengaluru, Karnataka

3rd

(Joint Winner)

57.

Dharampal Satyapal Ltd., Noida,

Uttar Pradesh

3rd

(Joint Winner)

 

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

