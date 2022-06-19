Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Kuortane Games with a throw of 86.69m

Kuortane Games 2022 Javelin Throw: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the ongoing Kuortane Games in Finland with a best throw of 86.69m on June 18, 2022. Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott finished second with a throw of 86.64m and current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished third with a throw of 84.75m.

Neeraj Chopra started the final event with a throw of 86.69m before following with a foul in his second attempt. The rainy conditions made it tough for the competitors, Chopra in fact had a nasty fall while going for his third attempt. He then decided to forego his remaining throws.

He tweeted saying, "Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. “I am feeling good and looking forward to starting my Diamond League season at @bauhausgalan (Stockholm Diamond League) on the 30th."

He had participated in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland earlier this, in his first competitive event since winning the historic gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games. He had set a new national record with a throw of 89.30m, bettering his previous record of 88.07m in Patiala last year. He won silver in the tournament as Finland’s Oliver Helander won the gold with a throw of 89.83m.

Neeraj Chopra is now scheduled to feature in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. He was training previously in USA and Turkey before opting to train in Finland last month.

