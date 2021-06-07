New COVID-19 variant B.1.1.28.2 detected in India

A new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.28.2 has been detected in India by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, as per media reports. The new variant was detected through genome sequencing.

The new variant was isolated from the nasal and throat swabs from international travellers from Brazil and South Africa, the media reports stated.

Key Details

• A test was conducted for about seven days on nine Syrian hamsters.

• This model of the study was conducted on hamsters.

• The genome sequencing was done from the nasal and throat swabs taken from International travellers.

• The study was performed in Vero CCL81 cells.

Why is it dangerous?

• As per experts, the new variant is very similar to the Delta variant and can prove to be dangerous as it could induce body weight loss, viral replication in the respiratory tract lung lesion and cause severe lung pathology.

• The variant was isolated and its pathology was done with the Alpha variant as well and comparatively it was found that it can cause severe symptoms when a patient is infected with this particular variant.

• This was what has been found in the hampsters that were used for the test and the study conducted by NIV Pune.