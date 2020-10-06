Nobel Prize 2020 for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose and jointly to Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel

The Nobel Prize 2020 in the Physics category has been awarded to Roger Penrose while the other half is jointly awarded to Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel. The award for Physics was announced on October 6, 2020.

The three scientists have been awarded the prestigious prize for their groundbreaking discoveries about the black holes. As per the Secretary-General Goran K. Hansson, the recipient’s work has helped reveal the ‘darkest secrets of the universe’.

A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm announced the names of the winners under the Physics category. In the past, this category had honoured the discoveries about the tiniest of the particles and the vast mysteries of outer space.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. pic.twitter.com/MipWwFtMjz — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Nobel award winners for Physics Roger Penrose Roger Penrose is a British mathematical physicist at the University of Oxford. The scientist has been rewarded for the discovery that the black hole formation is a robust prediction for the general theory of Relativity. He invented ingenious mathematical methods to explore Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Penrose showed that the theory leads to the formation of black holes that capture everything that enters them. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel German astrophysicist Reinhard Genzel and American astronomer Andrea Ghez, who have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize discovered that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy and a supermassive black hole is the only currently known explanation. Andrea Ghez has also now become the fourth woman to ever win the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Nobel Prize in Physics to women:

So far 4 women, including the latest winner Andrea Ghez have won the prestigious award since it was first given in 1901.

• Marie Curie became the first woman ever to win the Nobel Prize in 1903. She was honoured alongside her husband Pierre Curie and Henri Becquerel for their pioneering research in radioactivity. She is also the only woman to win the prize twice. The second time was in 1911 for Chemistry for her discovery of two elements radium and polonium.

• Maria Goeppert-Mayer became the second woman recipient to be awarded Nobel for her work on the nuclear shell structure of atoms in 1963. She had done most of her research without being paid.

• Donna Strickland, a Canadian Physicist became the third woman to win Nobel Prize in Physics in 2018. She was awarded for the practical implementation of chirped pulse amplification along with Gerard Albert Mourou, a fellow French Scientist.

Nobel Prize 2019 for Physics:

The prize in 2019 was jointly awarded to Canadian born Cosmologist James Peebles for a theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang and Swiss Astronomers Didier Queloz and Michel Mayor for discovering a planet outside our Solar system.

About Nobel Prize:

Nobel Prize was established by the Swedish inventor, Alfred Nobel who dictated in his will would honour those during the preceding year have contributed to the greatest benefit to humankind.

The award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish Kronor, courtesy of a bequest left by the prize’s creator 124 years ago. Nobel Prize is also awarded under literature, peace, chemists, and economist category.