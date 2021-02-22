Novak Djokovic defeats Medvedev to win his 9th Australian Open Title

Novak Djokovic, the world-number one Serbian Tennis player, on February 21, 2021, defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals of the Australian Open 2021 at Rod Laver Arena in Australia to win his 9th Australian Title.

This is also the 18th Grand Slam win for Djokovic, just two behind from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Earlier, the Serbian Player had defeated Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals, while Daniil Medvedev had outclassed the Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Winning the 9th Australian Open Title:

During the game, the Serbian player came out with all guns blazing and did not seem to waste his time in winning the 18th Grand Slam. Russia’s Medvedev did come back eventually and the set was tied at 5-5.

In the end, however, Novak Djokovic won the first set 7-5 in just about 42 minutes. The player won the second set easily and as a result of this was just one more set away from winning his Australian Open Title.

He had no trouble in winning the third set as well and with this, ended up winning the finals in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka wins her 2nd Australian Title:

On February 20, 2021, Naomi Osaka of Japan won her 2nd Australian Open Title after defeating Jennifer Brady of the US in the finals.

Japan’s Osaka had outclassed Jennifer Brady 6-4,6-3 in the finals that were being played at the Rod Laver Arena in Australia. With winning this title, Naomi Osaka has registered her fourth Grand Slam title and has also improved her ranking to the second spot.