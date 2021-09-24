NSS Award 2019-20: President Kovind presents National Service Scheme Awards to recognize voluntary services

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on September 24, 2021, conferred the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2019-20. The virtual ceremony of the award took place at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Kovind, while addressing the NSS Awards ceremony said, “India is called a young country. I congratulate all the awardees. With the primary objective of developing the personality and character of students through voluntary community service, NSS (central sector) was launched in 1969.”

He further added that the ideological orientation of the NSS has been inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Talking about women’s place in society, the President noted that a society that provides opportunities to women in every walks of life as per their capabilities and wishes is called a progressive society.

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State Nisith Pramanik also attended the award ceremony from New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers the National Service Scheme Awards for 2019-20 from Rashtrapati Bhawan through virtual mode.



Objective:

The main aim of the National Service Scheme (NSS) awards is to recognize and reward the outstanding contributions towards the voluntary service made by the Colleges/Universities. (+2) Councils and Senior Secondary, NSS volunteers and NSS Units/Programme officers.

National Service Scheme Awards 2019-20

Under NSS Awards 2019-20, 42 awardees in different categories such as University or (+2) Councils, NSS Units and their programme officers and NSS volunteers were conferred with these awards.

The Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking on the occasion highlighted that the number of awardees (1/3 are women and girls) shows that women play an extensive role in nation-building. Around 40 lakh of NSS volunteers have been serving society in various sectors.

Work done by NSS volunteers

The volunteers of the National Service Scheme work on issues that hold social relevance. It keeps evolving in the response to the needs of the community, through special and regular camping activities.

Such issues include health, education, family welfare and nutrition, social service programmes, environment conservation, rescue and relief during calamities programmes connected with economic development and activities, etc.

About National Service Scheme (NSS)

As per the official statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, NSS is a Central Sector Scheme that was launched in 1969 with the objective of developing the personality and character of the student youth through voluntary community service. The ideology of NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

When was National Service Scheme Award established?

The National Service Scheme Awards were instituted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 1993-94 on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee Year of National Service Scheme.