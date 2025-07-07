One Liner Current Affairs 07 July 2025: One-liner current affairs are being presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from the exam point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today’s highlights include topics related to the BRICS Summit 2025, ICC’s new CEO, Phenome India, and more.
- The foundation stone for India’s first cooperative university “Tribhuvan” Cooperative University was laid in which state – Gujarat
- Recently, Elon Musk announced the formation of a new political party in the USA named – America Party
- Recently, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Phenome India ‘National Biobank’ in which city – New Delhi
- Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO of ICC – Sanjog Gupta
- The 17th BRICS Summit is being held in which country – Brazil
- Who laid the foundation stone for India’s first cooperative university “Tribhuvan” Cooperative University – Union Home Minister Amit Shah
