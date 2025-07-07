Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

One Liner Current Affairs 07 July 2025

One Liner Current Affairs 07 July 2025: One-liner current affairs are being presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from the exam point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today’s highlights include topics related to the BRICS Summit 2025, ICC’s new CEO, Phenome India, and more.

Bagesh Yadav
ByBagesh Yadav
Jul 7, 2025, 17:29 IST
One Liner Current Affairs 07 July 2025
One Liner Current Affairs 07 July 2025

One Liner Current Affairs 07 July 2025: One-liner current affairs are being presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from the exam point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today’s highlights include topics related to the BRICS Summit 2025, ICC’s new CEO, Phenome India, and more.

  1. The foundation stone for India’s first cooperative university “Tribhuvan” Cooperative University was laid in which state – Gujarat
  2. Recently, Elon Musk announced the formation of a new political party in the USA named – America Party
  3. Recently, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Phenome India ‘National Biobank’ in which city – New Delhi
  4. Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO of ICC – Sanjog Gupta
  5. The 17th BRICS Summit is being held in which country – Brazil
  6. Who laid the foundation stone for India’s first cooperative university “Tribhuvan” Cooperative University – Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Current Affairs Quiz 07 July 2025: New CEO of the ICC

Good News for RAC Passengers: Indian Railways Takes This Big Step!


Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News