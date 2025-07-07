Current Affairs Quiz 07 July 2025: New CEO of the ICC

Current Affairs Quiz 07 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the BRICS Summit 2025, ICC’s new CEO, Phenome India, and more. Do take this quiz to test your preparation and check your knowledge! 1. In which country is the 17th BRICS Summit being held?

(a) Russia

(b) India

(c) Brazil

(d) China

1. (c) Brazil

The 17th BRICS Summit is being held on July 6–7, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As the host nation, Brazil is presiding over the summit, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading the bloc for the year. The first BRIC (without South Africa) summit was held in 2009 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Later, in 2010, South Africa became a full member, and the group was named BRICS.

2. Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO of the ICC?

(a) Rahul Johri

(b) Sanjog Gupta

(c) Geoff Allardice

(d) Ajay Jadeja

2. (b) Sanjog Gupta

Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ICC, effective July 7, 2025. He succeeds Geoff Allardice, who resigned in January after serving four years in the role. 3. Recently, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Phenome India ‘National Biobank’ in which city?

(a) Bengaluru

(b) Mumbai

(c) New Delhi

(d) Hyderabad

3. (c) New Delhi

On July 6, 2025, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the state-of-the-art Phenome India ‘National Biobank’ at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in New Delhi. This biobank is a major milestone for Indian biomedical research and will help build the country’s own longitudinal health database, supporting the future of personalized medicine.