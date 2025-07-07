Current Affairs Quiz 07 July 2025: New CEO of the ICC

Current Affairs Quiz 07 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the BRICS Summit 2025, ICC’s new CEO, Phenome India, and more. Do take this quiz to test your preparation and check your knowledge!
1. In which country is the 17th BRICS Summit being held?
(a) Russia
(b) India
(c) Brazil
(d) China
1. (c) Brazil
The 17th BRICS Summit is being held on July 6–7, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As the host nation, Brazil is presiding over the summit, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading the bloc for the year. The first BRIC (without South Africa) summit was held in 2009 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Later, in 2010, South Africa became a full member, and the group was named BRICS.
2. Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO of the ICC?
(a) Rahul Johri
(b) Sanjog Gupta
(c) Geoff Allardice
(d) Ajay Jadeja
2. (b) Sanjog Gupta
Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ICC, effective July 7, 2025. He succeeds Geoff Allardice, who resigned in January after serving four years in the role.
3. Recently, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Phenome India ‘National Biobank’ in which city?
(a) Bengaluru
(b) Mumbai
(c) New Delhi
(d) Hyderabad
3. (c) New Delhi
On July 6, 2025, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the state-of-the-art Phenome India ‘National Biobank’ at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in New Delhi. This biobank is a major milestone for Indian biomedical research and will help build the country’s own longitudinal health database, supporting the future of personalized medicine.
4. Recently, Elon Musk announced the formation of a new political party in the USA with what name?
(a) Freedom Party
(b) New America Party
(c) United Party
(d) America Party
4. (d) America Party
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political party in the United States named the America Party. Its aim is to challenge the entrenched two-party system dominated by Republicans and Democrats and provide a new option in US politics.
5. In which state was the foundation stone for India’s first cooperative university “Tribhuvan” laid?
(a) Maharashtra
(b) Madhya Pradesh
(c) Gujarat
(d) Uttar Pradesh
5. (c) Gujarat
On July 7, 2025, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah performed the Bhoomi Poojan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of India’s first cooperative university, “Tribhuvan” Cooperative University, in Anand, Gujarat. The university aims to promote education, research, and innovation in the cooperative sector.
