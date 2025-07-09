Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
One Liner Current Affairs 09 July 2025: Apple’s New COO

Current Affairs One Liners 09 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today's one-liners Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to Diving Support Vessel Nistar and Apple's new COO.

Jul 9, 2025, 18:20 IST
One Liner Current Affairs 09 July 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 09 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liners Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to Diving Support Vessel Nistar and Apple’s new COO.

Who has recently been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apple? — Sabih Khan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated an Agritech Innovation Hub in which city of Uttar Pradesh? — Meerut

Hindustan Shipyard Limited handed over India’s first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel to the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. What is its name? — Nistar

Which IPL team has become the franchise with the highest brand value? — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

How many railway stations are there in Varanasi district of UP?

The 134th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council is being held in which city? — London

Which Union Minister recently launched the Asmita Weightlifting League? — Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Which state has recently launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana’ for free treatment? — Punjab

