One Liner Current Affairs 09 July 2025: Apple’s New COO

Current Affairs One Liners 09 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liners Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to Diving Support Vessel Nistar and Apple’s new COO.

Who has recently been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apple? — Sabih Khan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated an Agritech Innovation Hub in which city of Uttar Pradesh? — Meerut

Hindustan Shipyard Limited handed over India’s first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel to the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. What is its name? — Nistar

Which IPL team has become the franchise with the highest brand value? — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

The 134th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council is being held in which city? — London