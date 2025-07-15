Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
One Liners Current Affairs 15 July 2025: ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2025

One Liner Current Affairs 15 July 2025: One-liner current affairs are presented in a crisp format to help you stay exam-ready. These highlights include key updates like the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and ICC Men’s Player of the Month.  

Jul 15, 2025, 18:45 IST
One Liner Current Affairs 15 July 2025: One-liner current affairs are presented in a crisp format to help you stay exam-ready. These highlights include key updates like the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and ICC Men’s Player of the Month.

Who has recently been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh? — Kavinder Gupta
Who has recently been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana? — Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh
Who has recently been appointed as the new Governor of Goa? — Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju
Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO and MD of LIC? — R Doraiswamy
Who has recently been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank? — Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat
Which is the first state in India to formally align with the Cruise Bharat Mission? — Gujarat
Who has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2025? — Aiden Markram
Who has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2025? — Hayley Matthews

