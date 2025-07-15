One Liners Current Affairs 15 July 2025: ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2025

One Liner Current Affairs 15 July 2025: One-liner current affairs are presented in a crisp format to help you stay exam-ready. These highlights include key updates like the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and ICC Men’s Player of the Month.

Who has recently been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh? — Kavinder Gupta

Who has recently been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana? — Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh

Who has recently been appointed as the new Governor of Goa? — Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Who has recently been appointed as the new CEO and MD of LIC? — R Doraiswamy

Who has recently been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank? — Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat

Which is the first state in India to formally align with the Cruise Bharat Mission? — Gujarat

Who has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2025? — Aiden Markram

Who has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2025? — Hayley Matthews