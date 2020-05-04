‘One nation, one ration card’ scheme: 5 more states & UT’s added to the initiative

Consumer Affairs Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan announced that 5 more states and UT’s have been integrated with the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme. The announcement was made on May 1 through his official twitter handle.

On January 1, 2019, 12 states have been integrated into this scheme among each other. With the recent addition of 5, beneficiaries will be able to get food grains from the Fair Price Shops anywhere in these 17 states and UT’s.

As per the official statement, with this scheme, 60 crore beneficiaries will be able to purchase subsidized food grains using their existing ration card.

Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted the addition of 5 more states to ‘One nation, one ration card’ scheme. Here is the official tweet.

Key Highlights:

• The five more states namely Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Daman & Diu have been integrated with ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme.

• The ration card by the states will be issued in bi-lingual format, besides the local language, the other language can be either Hindi or English.

• The card will have a 10-digit standard ration card number. The first two digits will be the state code while the next two digits will be the running ration card numbers.

• The set of another two-digits numbers will also be added to the ration card in order to create unique number IDs. It will be for each member of the household on the ration card.

17 states integrated under ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme:

• Telangana

• Andhra Pradesh

• Gujarat

• Maharashtra

• Karnataka

• Rajasthan

• Haryana

• Madhya Pradesh

• Kerala

• Goa

• Tripura

• Jharkhand

• Bihar

• Punjab

• Himachal Pradesh

• Uttar Pradesh

• Daman & Diu

About ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme:

Under ‘one nation, one ration card’ system, the migratory ration cardholders will be able to get food grains from any Fair Price Shops (FPS) in the integrated 17 states & UT’s. They will be entitled to the subsidized food grains by using their existing ration cards issued in their own states or UT’s. It will certainly help the migrant workers who have not been able to reach their hometown and have been stuck in different states at the time of the lockdown.