Open Data Week launched: Know how to participate?

Open Data Week: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launched Open Data Week on January 17, 2022 to encourage the adoption of open data and the promotion of innovation across India’s urban ecosystem. All 100 smart cities will participate in the event.

The Open Data Week is a part of the series of initiatives being undertaken by MoHUA to promote awareness and use of open data ahead of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Smart Cities: Smart Urbanization’ conference, which is scheduled to be held in Surat in February 2022.

Open Data Week: 17th January to 21st January

Open Data Week: How to participate?

The open data week will witness participation from all 100 Smart Cities that will be publishing high-quality datasets and data blogs on the Smart Cities Open Data Portal.

Over 3,800 datasets and more than 60 data stories are already available on the Smart Cities Open Data Portal for the relevant stakeholders to analyse and uncover actionable insights.

The open data week event has been divided into two segments, the first of which includes uploading of datasets, visualizations, APIs and data blogs on the Smart Cities Open Data Portal from January 17th- 20th and the second will involve celebration of Data Day by all smart cities on January 21st.

Data day will be celebrated across all smart cities in the country.

How will Data Day be celebrated?

The Data day will be celebrated across all smart cities by holding seminars, hackathons, talks, trainings and demonstrations on different data tracks identified by the cities.

The day will aim to engage people from different backgrounds including the private sector and government agencies, academic and scientific institutions, startups and businesses.

The main aim behind observing the data day is to set up a platform that provides ample opportunities to create and promote the use of data that addresses complex urban issues including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Open Data Week Objective

The Open Data Week has been designed to promote the use of data and spread awareness regarding the benefits of open data such as increased efficiency, innovation, transparency and economic growth.

It will also highlight how there are many different groups of people and organisations who stand to benefit from the availability of quality open data.

The new combination of data can not only create new knowledge and insights but can also lead to whole new field of application and can help governments in solving some of the most common problems faced by the people.