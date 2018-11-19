Open Defecation in India: Q & A What is Open Defecation? Open defecation relates to the human practice of defecating outside in the open environment and not in a designated toilet. People in this case may choose fields, bushes, forests, ditches, streets, canals or other open space for defecation. What is the main cause of Open Defecation? The practice was widely prevalent across various regions in India due to the shortage or inaccessibility of proper toilets and public utilities. The practice was common where sanitation infrastructure and services are not available. Further, even if toilets were available, behaviour change efforts were required to promote the use of toilets. Impact of Open Defecation Open defecation causes public health problems in areas where people defecate in fields, urban parks, rivers, and open trenches in close proximity to the living space of others. The practice also pollutes the environment. High levels of open defecation in a country are usually linked with high child mortality, as well as high levels of undernutrition, high levels of poverty and large disparities between rich and poor. About one billion people around the globe practice open defecation. India has the highest number of people practicing open defecation (around 190 million people). The other countries with the highest number of people openly defecating are Indonesia (54 million), followed by Pakistan (41 million), Nigeria (39 million), Ethiopia (34 million), and Sudan (17 million). What does ODF mean? The term 'open defecation free' is used to describe communities that have shifted to using toilets instead of open defecation. The Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation defined ODF as "the termination of fecal-oral transmission with no visible faeces found in the environment or village and every household as well as public/community institutions using safe technology option for disposal of feces." How to achieve ODF status? The ODF status can be achieved through proper implementation of sanitation programmes with deep involvement from the community. Impact of ODF status The process of ending open defecation is an indicator being used to measure progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal Number 6, as extreme poverty and lack of sanitation are statistically linked. Therefore, eliminating open defecation is thought to be an important part of the effort to eliminate poverty. Background The Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of making India an open defecation-free (ODF) country by October 2, 2019, when Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary will be celebrated.