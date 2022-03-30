JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Orleans Masters 2022: India Schedule, Date, Timings, Players, Draw, Live Streaming, Prize Money, Winners

Orleans Masters 2022 tournament will be held from March 29 to April 3, 2022, in France. Check Orleans Masters 2022 players, top seeds, fixtures, schedule, live streaming, and other details. 

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 12:18 IST
Orleans Masters 2022
Orleans Masters 2022

Orleans Masters 2022 is a badminton tournament that started on March 29, 2022, in France. The tournament will conclude on April 3 with a total prize pool of $90,000. After PV Sindhu’s glorious win at the Swiss Open 2022, the Indian badminton contingent will now take part in Orleans Masters 2022 tournament, however, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen won’t be a part of the Orleans Masters.

On the first day of the Orleans Masters 2022 tournament, three Indians Alap Mishra, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, and Ansal Yadav qualified for the main draw of the men’s single event. India’s B Sai Praneeth, the top seed got a bye in the first round of the Orleans Masters tournament 2022.

Orleans Masters 2022 India’s schedule, Date, Rounds

Orleans Masters Badminton tournament commenced on March 29, 2022. Find below the complete schedule of the ongoing tournament.

Date

Orleans Masters 2022 events

March 29-30

1st Round

March 31

2nd Round

April 1

Quarter Final

April 2

Semi-final

April 3

Finals

Orleans Masters 2022 live stream

Orleans Masters 2022 tournament as well as other international events in India can be live-streamed on VOOT. Orleans tournament can also be live-streamed on BWF’s official youtube channel BWF TV.

Orleans Masters 2022 Players: Top Seeds

Men's Singles

Country

Players

India

Sai Praneeth

Denmark

Hans-Kristian Vittinghus

Netherlands

Mark Caljouw

France

Toma Junior Popov

France

Brice Leverdez

France

Thomas Rouxel

Brazil

Ygor Coelho

England

Toby Penty

 Women’s Singles

Country

Players

Canada

Michelle Li

Indonesia

Gregoria Tunjung

Denmark

Line Kjaersfeldt

USA

Iris Wang

Germany

Lianne Tan

Denmark

Julie Jakobsen

France

Qi Xuefei

Indonesia

Ruseli Hartawan

Orleans Master 2022 Fixtures

Men’s Fixtures

1. A number of Indian players will compete in the qualifiers to make the main draw cut.

2. B Sai Praneeth from India will start as a top seed in the men’s singles at the Orleans Masters 2022. He received a bye in the Opening and will start his campaign in the tournament from round 32.

3. Other Indian Men players in the Orleans Masters 2022 are Priyanshu Rajawat, Shubhankar Dey, Chirag Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George.

4. Shubhankar Dey on March 29 started his campaign against Priyanshu Rajawat.

5. The other Indian shuttlers who faced each other on Day 1 are Chirag Sen against Kaushal Dharmamer and Mithun Manjunath against Kartikey Gulshan Kumar.

Women’s Fixtures

1. In the first round, Ashmita Chaliha will play against Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani. Malavika Bansod, on the other hand, will take on seventh-seeded Qi Xuefei of France in the first round.

2. In the opening fixture, Aakarshi Kashyap will take on Yulia Susanto of Indonesia while Anupama Upadhyay will play against fifth-seeded Lianne Tan of Belgium.

Orleans Masters 2022: Defending Champions

Events

Players

Country

Men’s Singles

Toma Junior Popov

France

Women’s Singles

Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Thailand

Men’s Doubles

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy

England

Women’s Doubles

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai

Thailand

Mixed Doubles

Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje

Denmark

Orleans Masters

The Orleans Masters is a badminton tournament which takes place in France and is organised by Cercle Laïque des Tourelles Orléans (CLTO) Badminton. Orleans Masters began as a regional event in 1994 and was later included as a national event in 1999.

