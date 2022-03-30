Orleans Masters 2022: India Schedule, Date, Timings, Players, Draw, Live Streaming, Prize Money, Winners
Orleans Masters 2022 tournament will be held from March 29 to April 3, 2022, in France. Check Orleans Masters 2022 players, top seeds, fixtures, schedule, live streaming, and other details.
Orleans Masters 2022 is a badminton tournament that started on March 29, 2022, in France. The tournament will conclude on April 3 with a total prize pool of $90,000. After PV Sindhu’s glorious win at the Swiss Open 2022, the Indian badminton contingent will now take part in Orleans Masters 2022 tournament, however, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen won’t be a part of the Orleans Masters.
On the first day of the Orleans Masters 2022 tournament, three Indians Alap Mishra, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, and Ansal Yadav qualified for the main draw of the men’s single event. India’s B Sai Praneeth, the top seed got a bye in the first round of the Orleans Masters tournament 2022.
Orleans Masters 2022 India’s schedule, Date, Rounds
Orleans Masters Badminton tournament commenced on March 29, 2022. Find below the complete schedule of the ongoing tournament.
|
Date
|
Orleans Masters 2022 events
|
March 29-30
|
1st Round
|
March 31
|
2nd Round
|
April 1
|
Quarter Final
|
April 2
|
Semi-final
|
April 3
|
Finals
Orleans Masters 2022 live stream
Orleans Masters 2022 tournament as well as other international events in India can be live-streamed on VOOT. Orleans tournament can also be live-streamed on BWF’s official youtube channel BWF TV.
Orleans Masters 2022 Players: Top Seeds
Men's Singles
|
Country
|
Players
|
India
|
Sai Praneeth
|
Denmark
|
Hans-Kristian Vittinghus
|
Netherlands
|
Mark Caljouw
|
France
|
Toma Junior Popov
|
France
|
Brice Leverdez
|
France
|
Thomas Rouxel
|
Brazil
|
Ygor Coelho
|
England
|
Toby Penty
Women’s Singles
|
Country
|
Players
|
Canada
|
Michelle Li
|
Indonesia
|
Gregoria Tunjung
|
Denmark
|
Line Kjaersfeldt
|
USA
|
Iris Wang
|
Germany
|
Lianne Tan
|
Denmark
|
Julie Jakobsen
|
France
|
Qi Xuefei
|
Indonesia
|
Ruseli Hartawan
Orleans Master 2022 Fixtures
Men’s Fixtures
1. A number of Indian players will compete in the qualifiers to make the main draw cut.
2. B Sai Praneeth from India will start as a top seed in the men’s singles at the Orleans Masters 2022. He received a bye in the Opening and will start his campaign in the tournament from round 32.
3. Other Indian Men players in the Orleans Masters 2022 are Priyanshu Rajawat, Shubhankar Dey, Chirag Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George.
4. Shubhankar Dey on March 29 started his campaign against Priyanshu Rajawat.
5. The other Indian shuttlers who faced each other on Day 1 are Chirag Sen against Kaushal Dharmamer and Mithun Manjunath against Kartikey Gulshan Kumar.
Women’s Fixtures
1. In the first round, Ashmita Chaliha will play against Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani. Malavika Bansod, on the other hand, will take on seventh-seeded Qi Xuefei of France in the first round.
2. In the opening fixture, Aakarshi Kashyap will take on Yulia Susanto of Indonesia while Anupama Upadhyay will play against fifth-seeded Lianne Tan of Belgium.
Orleans Masters 2022: Defending Champions
|
Events
|
Players
|
Country
|
Men’s Singles
|
Toma Junior Popov
|
France
|
Women’s Singles
|
Busanan Ongbamrungphan
|
Thailand
|
Men’s Doubles
|
Ben Lane and Sean Vendy
|
England
|
Women’s Doubles
|
Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai
|
Thailand
|
Mixed Doubles
|
Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje
|
Denmark
Orleans Masters
The Orleans Masters is a badminton tournament which takes place in France and is organised by Cercle Laïque des Tourelles Orléans (CLTO) Badminton. Orleans Masters began as a regional event in 1994 and was later included as a national event in 1999.
