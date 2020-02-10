Oscars 2020: See complete list of winners here

Oscar 2020 in News: The world's most prestigious Film Awards which is known as Oscar Awards, has been announced for the year 2020. The award function held at the Dolby Theater in the city of Los Angeles, USA. Hollywood star Brad Pitt won the Oscar Award at the beginning of the show.

Brad Pitt received the award for Best Supporting Actor for the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Brad Pitt defeated Anthony Hopkins (The Two Pops), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and The Irishman star Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The pair of Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson won an Oscar Award for Best Sound Mixing for the ward period film ‘1917’. This is Mark's first Oscar award. Earlier, he has received three nominations, on the other hand, Stuart has received six nominations and this is his first Oscar Award in his career.

Oscar 2020: Full List of Winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best Original Screenplay

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit

Best Costume Design

Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Best Visual Effects

1917

Best Cinematography

1917

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story – 4

Best Documentary Short Subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You are a Girl)

About Oscar Awards

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscar Awards, are given by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is considered as the world’s prestigious annual awards for the best directors, actors, writers and technicians in the film business. The first ceremony of Oscar award was held on May 14, 1929. The first Best Actor award was given to Emil Jannings for his performances in The Last Command and The Way of All Flesh.

The Oscar trophy is made of black metal-plated Britannium on a black metal base. The statue is 13.5 inches (34 cm) long, 8.5 pounds (3.85 kg) and has the shape of a warrior carrying a sword standing on a film reel.