Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE, organs are malfunctioning, says Family

Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf: Former Pakistan President and Military Dictator General Pervez Musharraf is currently hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after deterioration in his condition. He is going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible, said his family on June 10 amid speculation about his well-being.

His family confirmed that the former Pakistan President was very much alive, shutting down reports of his demise. A Pakistani media outlet Waqt News had earlier on June 10 reported on their Twitter handle that the 78-year-old Musharraf had died. The tweet was deleted later.

The retired four-star General Musharraf has been living in Dubai since March 2016. He had become the 10th President of Pakistan after a military takeover in 1999, holding the position till 2008 when he resigned to avoid impeachment.

Musharraf's family released an official statement on his official Twitter account saying, "He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living."

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) had announced in 2018 that the retired Pakistan General was suffering from a rare disease called amyloidosis.

What is Amyloidosis? Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, amyloid, builds up in one’s organs, affecting the organs functioning and shape. The amyloid protein deposits can build up in any organ including the brain, heart, kidneys, spleen and other parts of the body, leading to life-threatening conditions such as organ failure.

Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf: Background

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf had been declared a fugitive in the murder case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

He was also facing a treason case for suspending the constitution in 2007. He has been living in self-imposed exile Dubai ever since March 2016.

Pervez Musharraf had risen to national prominence when he was promoted to four-star general by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1998. This made Musharraf the head of the armed forces.

Musharraf had led the infiltration in Kargil, leading to the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999.

Following his ascent to the top of the military, his relations with Sharif took a downturn and Sharif unsuccessfully attempted to remove Musharraf as the head of the armed forces.

In retaliation, the army staged a bloodless military coup in 1999 that paved way for Musharraf to take over as the new President of Pakistan in 2001. He placed Sharif under strict house arrest and launched official criminal proceedings against him.

However, facing impeachment following elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president and emigrated to London in self-imposed exile.

He returned to Pakistan in 2013 to participate in the general election, but was disqualified from participating after Pakistan's high courts issued arrest warrants against him and former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz for their alleged involvement in the assassinations of Benazir Bhutto and Nawab Akbar Bugti.

Nawaz Sharif was re-elected in 2013 and he initiated high treason charges against Musharraf for suspending the constitution and implementing emergency rule in November 2007.

The case was continued even after Sharif's removal from office in 2017 and Musharraf was declared an "absconder" in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case after he moved to Dubai.

He was later sentenced to death in absentia for the treason charges in 2019 but the death sentence was later annulled by the Lahore High Court.

