Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 6 June to 11 June 2022

Norovirus in Kerala

Two children have been confirmed to be infected with Norovirus in Kerala. This comes after the children complained of food poisoning and diarrhea in a school in the Vizhinjam area of Thiruvananthapuram, capital city of Kerala.

Prime Minister Modi launched Jan Samarth Portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Jan Samarth Portal for credit-linked government schemes on June 6, 2022. The main objective of the Jan Samarth Portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors.

Agni-4 Missile successfully test-fired

India successfully tested the Agni-4 ballistic missile on June 7, 2022. The test took place as a part of a night user trial. The missile has a strike range of 4,000 kms. The two-stage Agni-4 surface-to-surface missile was flight tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

India rank lowest at Environmental Performance Index 2022

India has been ranked at 180 rank, at the bottom of the Environmental Performance Index 2022. The country has scored the lowest among 180 countries in the index that evaluated the environmental performance of these countries.

Al Qaeda warns of suicide attacks in India

Al Qaeda has issued a threat letter to India, warning of suicide attacks in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat to fight for the dignity of the Prophet. The concerned agencies in the states have also been informed about the letter.

Cricketer Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of International Cricket

The legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of International Cricketer on June 8. The latest decision has brought down the curtain on the glittering career of Mithali Raj since she made her debut for India in 1999.

Indian Presidential Election 2022 schedule announced

India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the upcoming President Election 2022 on June 9, 2022. The voting for Presidential Election will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21, 2022.

Cricketer Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 200 million Instagram followers

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram. The 33-year-old cricketer is the only third athlete to touch the mark of 200 million followers on Instagram after Footballer Lionel Messi (334 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million).

India gets first COVID-19 vaccine for animals

India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine for animals Anocovax was launched on June 9, 2022. The Covid-19 vaccine for animals neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants and is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

India’s rating outlook revised by Fitch Ratings

India’s sovereign rating has been revised to Stable from Negative by Fitch Ratings on June 10, 2022. The revision was made as downside risks to medium-term growth diminished due to India's rapid economic recovery. The company has though cut India's GDP growth forecast to 7.8 percent in FY23 in comparison to the earlier 8.5 percent GDP growth forecast in March.