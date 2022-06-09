President Election 2022: ECI to announce Presidential elections schedule today at 3 PM

President Election India: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the election for the next President of India at 3 PM on June 9, 2022. President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is all set to end on July 24 this year and as per Article 62 of the constitution of India, an election for the next President must be held before the completion of the incumbent’s term.

Reportedly, the poll dates for the President of India Election 2022 will be announced during the presser addressed by the Election Commission of India. It must be noted that the Presidential elections in India in 2017 were held on July 17 and the declaration of the winner was announced three days on July 20, 2017.

In President Election 2022, the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all the States and Union Territories of Delhi as well as Puducherry will also take part in the voting process of Presidential Elections in India.

President Election in India: How the President of India is elected?

The President of India is elected by the members of the electoral college comprising of the elected members of both the houses- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of the Parliament of India.

President of India 2022 Election: Who can vote?

In the President of India 2022 election, apart from the elected members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all the States and the Union Territories can also take part in the voting process.

However, the nominated members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or the legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college. Therefore, they are not entitled to participate in President Election 2022.

President Election 2022: What is the procedure of vote count?

The electoral college of the Presidential Election consists of the 776 MPs of the Lok Sabha (543) and Rajya Sabha (233), as well as the MLAs of the State Assemblies and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry. The total votes for the President of India election are counted on the basis of their value, which varies from State to State, with an MLA from Uttar Pradesh carrying the highest value followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal.

President Ram Nath Kovind: 14th President of India

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is an Indian Politician who is serving as the 14th and current President of India since July 25, 2017. President Ram Nath Kovind is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is also the first person from Uttar Pradesh to serve as the President.

Before his presidency, Ram Nath Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006.