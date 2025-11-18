CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Biology for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to streamline the curriculum and emphasize core concepts. This updated syllabus removes several complete chapters and specific detailed topics, particularly from Unit-VI (Reproduction), Unit-VIII (Biology and Human Welfare), and Unit-X (Ecology and Environment). This crucial rationalization ensures students focus intensely on essential biological principles, genetics, and biotechnology, aligning the content with the National Education Policy (NEP).

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2026

From the below table students can check the Biology deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26: