CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 18, 2025, 16:43 IST

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus for 2025-26 is significantly rationalized, featuring the deletion of three full chapters: Reproduction in Organisms, Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production, and Environmental Issues. Major sections of the Ecology unit are also removed, including detailed nutrient cycles.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for Class 12 Biology for the academic session 2025-26, continuing its effort to streamline the curriculum and emphasize core concepts. This updated syllabus removes several complete chapters and specific detailed topics, particularly from Unit-VI (Reproduction), Unit-VIII (Biology and Human Welfare), and Unit-X (Ecology and Environment). This crucial rationalization ensures students focus intensely on essential biological principles, genetics, and biotechnology, aligning the content with the National Education Policy (NEP).

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2026

From the below table students can check the Biology deleted syllabus which is being implemented in the current academic session 2025-26:

Units

Chapters

Deleted Topics

Unit-VI: Reproduction

Chapter 1: Reproduction in Organisms

Complete Chapter

Unit-VIII: Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter 9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

Complete Chapter

Unit-X: Ecology and Environment

Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations

13.1 Organism and Its Environment

• 13.1.1 Major Abiotic Factors

• 13.1.2 Responses to Abiotic Factors

• 13.1.3 Adaptations

• Summary (para 2)

Ques. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12

Chapter 14: Ecosystem

14.6 Ecological Succession

• 14.6.1 Succession of Plants

14.7 Nutrient Cycling

• 14.7.1 Ecosystem – Carbon Cycle

• 14.7.2 Ecosystem – Phosphorus Cycle

14.8 Ecosystem Services

Chapter 16: Environmental Issues

Full Chapter

CBSE 10th Biology: Practical Syllabus Deleted 

Practicals A (Experiments Removed):

  • Experiment 2: Collect and analyze soil samples from two different sites, studying texture, moisture content, pH, and water-holding capacity, and relating these factors to the types of plants found.

  • Experiment 3: Collect water from two different water bodies and study their pH, clarity, and presence of living organisms.

  • Experiment 4: Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two different locations.

  • Experiment 8: Investigate the effect of temperature and pH on the activity of salivary amylase on starch.

Practicals B (Spotting Exercises Removed):

  • Spotting 10: Study two plants and two animals (models or virtual images) from xeric (dry) conditions, focusing on their morphological adaptations.

  • Spotting 11: Study two plants and two animals (models or virtual images) from aquatic conditions, focusing on their morphological adaptations.
The extensive deletion in the CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus for 2025-26, including the removal of three full chapters (Reproduction in Organisms, Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production, and Environmental Issues) and major sections from Ecology, significantly reduces the academic burden. Students must strictly adhere to this revised content list, prioritizing the remaining core units to ensure efficient and highly targeted preparation for the final 70-mark theory examination.

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

